Canada's Wonderland and other amusement parks start to get ready for opening day

Canada's Wonderland could be opening as part of Stage 3 in Ontario. But after months of closure the amusement park will welcome back visitors for a much different experience.

The park confirmed to blogTO that it's currently preparing to begin its 2020 season when almost all remaining workplaces are allowed to reopen safely during the final phase of reopening Ontario.

While Wonderland dislosed they have started training staff for the reopening, they declined to provide details on what specific health and safety measures visitors should expect.

But another local attraction, waterpark Wet'n'Wild, has shared potential COVID protocols developed based on examples from other waterparks that have reopened in other regions and the guidance of various health organizations.

The park's COVID-19 Operating Procedures and Safety Guidelines is an unofficial internal document developed by the park as it awaits formal guidelines from the province. It is subject to change once the official guidelines are released.

Social distancing, the document says, will play a big part in reopening the park.

"Reduced capacity daily based on social distancing guidelines from the Province," it says. "Initially, the park will operate at 50 per cent capacity. This cap will increase as the province enters new phases of the pandemic recovery plan."

More provisions outlined in the document include:

Limited attractions or ride rotations may be in effect due to attendance levels and social distancing restrictions.

Personal coolers are permitted at an additional charge. (No glass, no outside alcohol and no sharp objects permitted)

Park furniture will be set up to keep families at a safe distance from each other.

Hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.

Enhanced cleaning, done nightly, to sanitize the park and all park amenities (includes restrooms, seating areas, lockers and tubes).

Signs will be placed in guest and staff areas reminding everyone to maintain distancing and use appropriate PPE when required.

Those coming to the park will be required to undergo a health screening process before entering and are asked to "wear a cloth mask when entering/exiting the park, standing in queue lines, using the restroom."

Staff will also be asked to undergo screening prior to shifts and must conform to several protocols when managing guest services and rides, cleaning various areas of the park and overseeing food and retail operations.

As of yet, neither park is able to confirm an opening date until word comes from the Ontario government.

Wet'n'Wild has said that while it hopes to reopen soon, "as we are now entering the second week in July, we are definitely getting worried about our 2020 season," director of sales and marketing Susan Kruizinga told blogTO.

Meanwhile, both parks have said that this year's season passes will be extended into the 2021 season.