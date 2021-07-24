City
Toronto loses out to Winnipeg on latest ranking of world's greatest places

According to TIME Magazine, there are at least 100 extraordinary destinations to explore in the world and Toronto is not one of them. 

Canada was not without representation on the list however, as both Winnipeg and Jasper, Alberta were deemed some of Earth's best locations to visit.

Jasper was given the distinction of being Canada's cabin capital, while Winnipeg was praised for having the largest public collection of contemporary Inuit art in the world.

Athens, Beijing, Berlin, Las Vegas, Madrid, New York City, Paris, and Tokyo were just some of the other cities to make the list, alongside plenty of lesser known locations as well including Coimbra, Portugal and Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique.

Unfortunately, Toronto's spread of condos and a sign that can change colours wasn't enough to be considered one of the world's top 100 destinations.

That being said, Toronto has routinely appeared on lists of the best cities in the world, so perhaps TIME's piece was created by writers from Philadelphia who still aren't over the 2019 NBA playoffs.

Suhail Akhtar

