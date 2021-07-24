Toronto ferry undergoing major transformation that will be a first for Canada

The Marilyn Bell I ferry at Billy Bishop airport is about to undertake a shocking new upgrade as it completes its conversion to being 100 per cent electric powered.

The ship is being transported to the Toronto DryDock facility where it will spend a few months before becoming the first 100 per cent electric lithium-ion powered ferry in Canada.

👋 ⛴️ ⚓ Bon voyage to the Marilyn Bell I ferry as it is transported to Toronto Drydock for the final phase of its conversion to 100% electric power!



Ferry service will be maintained by the David Hornell.



More: https://t.co/XNjm5ZGS4l

After a week where Toronto had some of the worst air pollution in the world, seeing a commitment to renewable energy is a very welcome sight.

Despite this ferry being out of commision until at least late 2021, ferry service will continue to operate between Toronto and the Island airport with the David Hornell taking over the role of Marilyn Bell I for the time being.

On top of being entirely electric, the upgraded Ferry will also be significantly quieter than it has been in the past.

While living near an airport is always bound to be noisy, the silent ferry helps to at least bring down some of the noise pollution on Toronto's lakefront.