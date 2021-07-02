City
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
fireworks canada day

People in Toronto got stupid with fireworks again this Canada Day

The movement to cancel or at least subdue Canada Day celebrations following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools across the country didn't stop some people from lighting fireworks until well into the evening and early morning.

But while public Canada Day events were cancelled once again due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, July 1 and Victoria Day are the two days of the year when people are legally allowed to set off fireworks on private property without a permit.

It seems people went ahead with celebrations, and in some cases, they went on for most of the night.

"I was awake at 3 a.m. and somebody decided to set off more Canada Day fireworks. Ugh," one person wrote on Twitter.

For some areas of the city there were more fireworks than normal.

That’s not to say everyone hated the fireworks.

But in some cases things got a bit dangerous.

And once again people decided it was okay to use fireworks as a weapon.

People shot fireworks at each other in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Northern Dancer Boulevard area, Toronto Police reported.

A fight broke out and possibly a stabbing. Police say one person went to hospital with minor injuries.

This isn't a first for Toronto. People were stupidly shooting fireworks at each other on the Victoria Day weekend.

Perhaps it is pent-up frustration from more than a year with lockdown measures —illegal fireworks have become more of a problem since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.

Lead photo by

Phil Marion

