People in Toronto got stupid with fireworks again this Canada Day

The movement to cancel or at least subdue Canada Day celebrations following the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential schools across the country didn't stop some people from lighting fireworks until well into the evening and early morning.

It's not cancel culture to pause, reflect & put away the fireworks this #CanadaDay.



This #CanadaDay2021 let's take the time to understand our shared past, be a community in the present & work to a future with a sincere & actionable commitment to truth & reconciliation. pic.twitter.com/e60DGRkkpW — Anthony Perrotta (@aperrottatweets) July 1, 2021

But while public Canada Day events were cancelled once again due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, July 1 and Victoria Day are the two days of the year when people are legally allowed to set off fireworks on private property without a permit.

I think using Canada Day to highlight our shameful treatment of First Nations people is a great idea. Yes, cancel the jingoistic municipal celebrations and make them protests. But I’m still in favour of back alley fireworks by people letting off steam. pic.twitter.com/LLaOeY3EGh — J. Marshall Freeman (@rabbitfish63) July 2, 2021

It seems people went ahead with celebrations, and in some cases, they went on for most of the night.

"I was awake at 3 a.m. and somebody decided to set off more Canada Day fireworks. Ugh," one person wrote on Twitter.

Fireworks were still going off at 1:30 this morning. The effects on the animals who don't understand. The effects on those of us who have to work. I expect it will continue all through the weekend much like the May long weekend. #fireworks #CatsOfTwitter #catsandfireworks pic.twitter.com/OG8WqZ4XOO — Rob Mueller (@robantheanimals) July 2, 2021

For some areas of the city there were more fireworks than normal.

Considering that Canada Day was being "cancelled", I'm pretty sure there was a record breaking about of fireworks being done last night... — Krishan Patel (@krishan_do) July 2, 2021

That’s not to say everyone hated the fireworks.

Saw some nice fireworks in the distance. A tree that had blocked view to the west was cut down last month giving perfect view. 🎆🎇 — magenta72 (@valleylily56) July 2, 2021

But in some cases things got a bit dangerous.

Some kids were setting off fireworks in the park across from house and started a 🔥 in the grass. Fire department had to come and put it out 🙄 — Nattie from the TDot 🇨🇦🇹🇹🇺🇸 (@Nattie216TDot) July 2, 2021

And once again people decided it was okay to use fireworks as a weapon.

People shot fireworks at each other in the Lake Shore Boulevard and Northern Dancer Boulevard area, Toronto Police reported.

STABBING:

Lake Shore Blvd E & Northern Dancer Blvd

- reports of people shooting fireworks at each other, fight broke out, possibly stabbed

- police o/s

- officers located 2 stabbing victims

- @TorontoMedics took 1 patient to hospital w/non-life threatening injuries#GO1236316

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 2, 2021

A fight broke out and possibly a stabbing. Police say one person went to hospital with minor injuries.

This isn't a first for Toronto. People were stupidly shooting fireworks at each other on the Victoria Day weekend.

I’m assuming every lowlife lighting fireworks in #Toronto today will be doing the same if their children are murdered. — Rachel Fonseca (@Irachelfonseca) July 2, 2021

Perhaps it is pent-up frustration from more than a year with lockdown measures —illegal fireworks have become more of a problem since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.