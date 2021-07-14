Canada just launched a new design for the toonie

Canada's toonie just got a new design for 2021 that honors the centennial anniversary of one of the country's greatest contributions to the world.

The new $2 coin, features a collage of images honoring the discovery of Insulin that happened at the University of Toronto in 1921. Sir Frederick G Banting, Charles H Best and JJR Macleod are responsible for the discovery, with James B Collip providing further purification.

The four men famously sold the patent for only $1, believing that no one should be able to profit off life-saving medicine. Seems inflation must have taken over, as their discovery is now being honoured on Canada's $2 coin.

The new toonie is being released in two versions, one with additional blue colouring and one without. Millions of each version are already in circulation, with the coloured version being the more common of the two.

This year also marks the 130th anniversary of the invention of basketball by Canadian James Naismith, and the 80th anniversary of the invention of plexiglass at McGill University, so it will be interesting to see if more Canadian inventions will find themselves honoured in coins.