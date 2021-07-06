Hundreds of university students seen partying in Kingston

Over the weekend, hundreds were seen partying on the well-known student-populated Aberdeen Street in Kingston, Ontario.

Under step 2 of reopening in Ontario, outdoor gatherings are permitted however they are currently capped at 25 people.

A clip posted on Twitter by videographer Dominic Christian Owens captures the scene of people on roofs, dancing and chanting on the street and a display of fireworks going off.

Massive street party on Aberdeen Street with hundreds of university students from multiple institutions in attendance.



Fireworks, people on roofs, glass flying, & @KingstonPolice say they don't have the officers to handle the large crowd#ygk #Kingston #Party @queensu @CKWS_TV pic.twitter.com/YEjDGHNO03 — Dominic Christian Owens (@DomChrisOwens) July 4, 2021

Kingston Police Constable Ash Gutheinz told blogTO that "There was a large gathering of people on Aberdeen Street predominantly of post-secondary student age, in apparent contravention of public health COVID-19 rules."

A fight breaks out between two males at massive street party in #Kingston's university district.



Students said the male victim was going around saying racial, sexist, and homophobic slurs "asking for a fight"#Ygk #Fight #Party #Queens @KingstonPolice @CKWS_TV @queensu pic.twitter.com/AiXidmL7l2 — Dominic Christian Owens (@DomChrisOwens) July 4, 2021

"Uniform patrol, whose priority was public safety, responded and was able to disperse the crowd in the early morning hours of July 4."

The incident is an ongoing investigation as the Kingston Police review video footage and other evidence to determine "if organizers and participants can be identified and potentially charged under existing COVID-19 legislation and applicable criminal offences."