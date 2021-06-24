City
Posted 6 hours ago
TTC Subway Closure

5 subway stations are shutting down on the TTC this weekend

Another weekend TTC closure can be expected for Toronto subway riders. 

This time, there will be no subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Jane stations on June 26 and 27 for signal maintenance.As always, shuttle buses will operate between the stations during the closure.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. From June 28 to 30, subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and St. Andrew stations will end at 11 p.m. for structure maintenance.

Next week riders can also expect nightly single-track operation. Beginning at midnight each night from June 28 to 30, trains on Line 1 between Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Pioneer Village stations will alternate use of the southbound tracks to accommodate leak remediation work on the northbound tracks. 

Regular scheduled subway service will resume each morning.

