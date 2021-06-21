City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Toronto expected to be hotter and wetter than usual this summer

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

If steamy, tropical weather gets you in the mood to relax, party, or otherwise enjoy life after a particularly challenging stretch of time, you'll be pleased with how summer 2021 is shaping up in Toronto.

The season that most Canadians can safely say is their favourite (by far) kicked off in a formal context yesterday, June 20, with the arrival of the summer solstice.

It was hot, sunny and humid day — one that meteorologists expect will be typical for Toronto in the months to come.

"We've already found out where our linens are and how to make those summer drinks, get the fan working, the air conditioning," said Environment Canada Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips to CP24 of recent weather trends, noting that Toronto could also get "a warmer and wetter summer than normal."

"I think we have had a total of six days where the temperature has been above 30. That's a mark of a warmer than normal summer," said Phillips. "June has certainly almost been about three degrees warmer than normal."

Models currently show warmer than average temperatures for July, August and September, according to Phillips, though it's not yet clear if summer 2021 will be quite as hot as summer 2020.

It will be sunny, though, if meteorologists are correct — sunnier than usual, at least, even despite the presence of some strong thunderstorms and "moisture-laden systems."

"An abundance of sunshine with near-normal or slightly above-normal temperatures are expected across most of the province," wrote The Weather Network in an update to its summer 2021 forecast released Sunday.

"The warmest weather relative to normal is expected across southern and eastern Ontario, including Toronto and Ottawa, and also for areas near and west of Lake Superior," reads the report.

"Periods of cooler weather will break up the heat at times, but there should be enough hot weather to tip the final numbers to the warm side of normal."

Lead photo by

LRayG

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto police on the hunt for person behind multiple assaults at TTC stations

Toronto expected to be hotter and wetter than usual this summer

Toronto is shutting down the entire Gardiner Expressway this weekend

There's a major problem with Toronto's waterfront and it has to do with bike racks

Here's what the TTC's new bus terminal might look like

Marie Curtis Park is Toronto's local spot for a low-key day at the beach

The amusement park on the Toronto Islands is reopening for the summer

Cannabis store replacing closed Starbucks and people say Toronto is officially ruined