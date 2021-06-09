You can now rent out an entire floor of the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto

Even with things slowly reopening in Toronto, it seems this summer will be another summer of staycations, which don't have to be half-bad if room service is involved.

A stay in a hotel room comes with all the finer things in life: in-room dining, designer toiletries, plush pillows and fully-stocked mini-bars, leaving you usually pretty pampered and refreshed.

The Ritz-Carlton Toronto wants to do staycationers one better this summer though by offering guests the opportunity to rent out an entire floor.

The new Private Floor Package will give you access to four one-bedroom corner suites, with the option for connecting guest rooms that include either one king bed or two queen beds.

And with a high-level floor guaranteed, expect optimal views of either the lake or city lights.

The package also includes $400 worth of hotel credit per night that can be used toward meals and cocktail-making experiences.

The private floor doesn't come cheap of course, but it's maybe not as pricey as you might have expected either: It'll cost you $4,000. With that kind of price tag, it's best suited for those looking to really splurge or who have a few companions willing to split in the costs.

If money is no object, there's also an option to upgrade to a floor with one of their ultra ritzy Wellington suites (which usually goes for $3k on its own) with a larger living room and dining table that can seat up to eight people. This will ring in at an additional $2,500 per night.

To reserve a floor for yourself, send an email with a reservation request to the Ritz. Full-floor packages will be available until Sept. 6, and then it's back to room bookings only.