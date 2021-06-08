People keep trying to take the airport ferry to the Toronto Islands

Something really funny is going on near the Toronto Island airport. People are getting confused about how to get to the Toronto Islands and showing up at the foot of Bathurst St. looking to board a ferry to access the beaches.

The confusion has been bringing loads of cars to the cramped area, and residents in the neighbourhood would like it to stop.

Cars are showing up creating traffic in the area around Billy Bishop Airport, thinking they can drive over to Centre Island. There's just no way to get over from the airport to the island's beaches, since the ferry to the beaches is over at Jack Layton main terminal at the bottom of Bay St.

You would think that maybe with the lack of air traffic at the airport, a safe passage to the island could be secured with some cooperation from Ports Toronto. — Andrew (@andrew_everton) June 5, 2021

"When I walk my dog down here on Saturday afternoons, it's not out of the ordinary to see 10 cars all come down at the same time looking for a way over to island beaches," one local resident said.

Another point of confusion is that vehicles are not permitted onto the island, and people need to park their cars and go on foot to board the ferry.

@tysmo it would be very difficult to connect the Island Airport tunnel to the “public” Toronto Islands because you have to cross “airside” which stands full width of island there.

AlsoL Tunnel paid for by Island airport admin via airport user fee, not a public tunnel. pic.twitter.com/jAE4jyKp4t — Jean-François Mezei (@jfmezei) June 5, 2021

Passengers have to pre-purchase their tickets to be able to board at the Jack Layton main terminal to get over to Centre Island, Hanlan's Point or Ward Island and tickets are only valid for the date selected.