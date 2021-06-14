Hundreds of naked people rode bikes through downtown Toronto this weekend

If you were out and about in downtown Toronto on Saturday afternoon, you may at one point have noticed a brief flash of waaay more nudity than usual as the 2021 World Naked Bike Ride snaked its way through the streets.

I'm talking a whole convoy of cyclists riding around completely (or at least partially) naked, baring it all for anyone who cared to look — even those who had no idea what was going on and were left a bit confused.

Today for a second I thought I ran into an anti-mask protest again, but it was actually just hundreds of naked people on bikes and thank goodness Toronto is healing — Luba Magnus (@lubamagnus) June 12, 2021

Some people wondered aloud online if the clothing-free stunt was an anti-masker march gone wild or some sort of unofficial Pride event, but those in the know were keen to point out that it was actually a protest in support of body positivity and a greener world.

World Naked Bike Ride Toronto ㋡

Each year, World Naked Bike Ride protests car culture, the pollution cars make and the use of non-renewable energy like oil. -DH#Toronto #Canada #WorldNakedBikeRideToronto pic.twitter.com/Wdu1O6xawM — Verὅ ◡ ὅ )ʃ♡❁.─ ❁ ❁🇨🇱 🇨🇦 ⚪️⚫️ (@VeroAma3113) June 13, 2021

Described by organizers as "a global protest against oil dependency

and urban pollution," the annual ride usually takes place in more than 80 cities globally, but saw less activity than usual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Toronto, which hosted a pared-down naked bike ride last year, participants have their cheeky slogan which can often be seen scrawled across flags, signs and bodies: "Less Gas, More Ass."

So a line of nude cyclists just rode past in Kensington Market, calling “World Naked Bike Ride” and “Less gas, more ass!” pic.twitter.com/bCbz0eLisg — Laura Howells (@LauraHowellsNL) June 20, 2020

This year's World Naked Bike Ride Toronto was well-attended by activists, supporters and photographers who wanted to capture the spectacle.

Well, I went for a naked bike ride around Toronto. I opted not to be naked, but I fully support those who like to flap in the wind. pic.twitter.com/ppww6KEyZh — Maya H. (@mambolica) June 12, 2021

Participants, who were not required to be naked and could also take part using skateboards or rollerblades, started gathering at Coronation Park around noon on Saturday for the ride.

Annual World Naked Bike Ride happening now in @JohnTory’s Toronto! 😂pic.twitter.com/0w25qcaZyd — Maddie Di Muccio (@MaddieDiMuccio) June 12, 2021

They departed from the Lake Shore and Fort York area at 1 p.m., proceeding to travel through the downtown core, going by such landmarks as Kensington Market, U of T, Ryerson, Yonge-Dundas Square, Trinity Bellwoods Park and the Toronto Island ferry docks.

Ppl was really bike riding booty butt naked downtown today lmao Toronto is not real dawg — aH (@_abdiii23) June 13, 2021

Not everyone was expecting to see a bunch of naked cyclists on the street this weekend, and some were perplexed over why anyone would do such a thing by choice.

So there was a “Naked Bike Ride Tour” in Toronto today and I just wanna ask…



Wouldn’t that hurt?! — Esfandiar | Darth Es (@JustEsBaraheni) June 12, 2021

But many of those who did got a kick out of the unusual protest format.

Encountered the Naked Bike Ride while walking my dachshund. Evidently I misinterpreted the instruction to “come show off your wiener.” #Toronto — Sharilyn Johnson (@sharilynj) June 12, 2021

No word yet on when next year's ride is scheduled for Toronto, but all will no doubt once again be welcome to join.