Canada exceeding goal of having everyone fully vaccinated by end of summer

Canada is currently on pace to exceed its original goal of having everyone fully vaccinated by the end of September.

With over 25 million Canadians having already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and over 11 million having gotten their second dosage, the country is on pace to have the majority of its 40 million population vaccinated by the end of summer.

During a June 29th press conference, it was announced that over three-quarters of all eligible Canadians had already received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Today, Minister Dominic LeBlanc participates in a news conference with Minister Anita Anand and Government of Canada officials on #Covid19. ⬇️ https://t.co/N1V3R0hYwy — Minister Dominic LeBlanc (@MinIntergovCA) June 29, 2021

With herd immunity taking effect once between 70-95 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, Canadians everywhere seem eager to do their part to keep their community safe.

Most recently, Toronto set a world record when Toronto Vaccine Day at Scotiabank Arena saw 26,771 get vaccinated in a single day at the one pop-up clinic.

According to guidelines set by the Canadian government, fully vaccinated individuals are able to have small indoor gatherings and larger outdoor gatherings without the need for a mask.

For the time being, it is still recommended to wear a mask with large crowds of strangers, especially within stores or other gathering areas.

With word that Ontario may reopen its economy sooner than planned (although maybe not), there's an increased priority in getting people vaccinated in large numbers to prevent another wave putting the province back into lockdown.

As September approaches, we could see more and more things opening across the country as the population becomes increasingly vaccinated. This would be more than welcome sight after over a year spent in lockdown.