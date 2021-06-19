Cannabis store replacing closed Starbucks and people say Toronto is officially ruined

While losing a location of a mega-corporation like Starbucks may not be the kind of thing that upsets most people, the fact it's being replaced with yet another dispensary absolutely is.

Word that the Starbucks location on the corner of Queen and Ossington would be turning into a cannabis retail store from Superette has left many people fuming that their beloved city is becoming nothing but a land of condos and dispensaries.

WE ARE RUINING #TORONTO with DISPENARIES



LOOK HOW MANY THERE ARE IN THIS AREA AND THEY ARE PUTTING ANOTHER ONE.



SOON EVERY STOREFRONT WILL BE A DISPENSARY THAT ALL SELLS THE SAME PRODUCT/PRICES. @cp24 @globalnewsto @CBCToronto @blogTO @AnitaSharma @StephenPunwasi pic.twitter.com/2oH1lnnIhG — ShawnFromToronto (@shawnhawaii) June 18, 2021

Making the move even more puzzling is the neighbourhood already has more than its fair share of dispensaries, including several along Queen West.

The OCS lists 192 legal dispensaries in Toronto lol. — christopher (@heychristofur) June 9, 2021

With a number of businesses across the city and along Queen West closing over the past year, many people are concerned that the Toronto they once knew may be gone.

Many beloved bars and restaurants have been replaced by dispensaries, and people are getting tired of seeing a new one on every corner.

dispensaries in toronto popping up like babies



this is not a good thing — nigerianherbs (@EhiOdeh) June 14, 2021

While it remains to be seen whether this is just a fidget-spinner like trend, or whether dispensaries are truly the new coffee shop that can be found on every corner remains to be seen.