Another person has been charged for the homophobic assault at the Toronto Islands

A second individual behind the homophobic assault that left 24-year-old David Gomez severely injured and unconscious earlier this month has come forward and been charged by Toronto police.

Gomez was leaving Hanlan's Point Beach, the Islands attraction known as a safe space for the city's LGBTQ+ community, with a friend late at night on June 5 when he was allegedly accosted by a group yelling homophobic slurs.

The situation escalated to a "disagreement" and full-on violent attack, with Gomez suffering a concussion and several broken bones. He eventually needed surgery on his face and is still recovering while the investigation continues.

Devastated to learn that David Gomez was brutally attacked on Toronto Island. We have a long way to go in creating a loving world, and we should work together to achieve this. I stand with the LGBTQ2S+ community and will work to amplify their voices. https://t.co/uFUzJ06Lhc — Arlena Hebert (@hebert_arlena) June 16, 2021

Numerous social media accounts initially connected CFL defensive lineman Chris Larsen of the Ottawa Redblacks to the incident, though his lawyers said last week that the suspended player has now been cleared of any involvement and he himself said he "happened to by a bystander" at the scene.

People did manage to uncover some obviously homophobic and racists old posts from Larsen's Facebook page, though, which helped to fuel the allegations.

Please see the attached media release in regards to an arrest that has been made in the Hanlons point Aggravated Assault case that occurred on June 5th .

Elijah McGibbon has been charged with Aggravated Assault. pic.twitter.com/Vieq0bGzPZ — 52 Division (@TPS52Div) June 21, 2021

One Elijah McGibbon, 24, was instead charged last week with the aggravated assault of Gomez, and yesterday, a second man — Felix Tauveron — turned himself in for his role in the crime. He is also facing the same charge and will appear in court in August.

Nearly $50,000 was crowdfunded for Gomez over the course of this month after news spread of the attack — money that will help with therapy, legal and school fees, as well as any medical bills that may come up.

"Every queer person deserves to be protected, especially during pride month," one contributor wrote."We hear you and we see you all across Canada."