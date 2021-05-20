This is what will be reopening in Ontario based on vaccination rates

Ontario will be reopening based on the vaccination rate in the province according to a new plan unveiled by Premier Doug Ford.
The new reopening plan announced on May 20 outlines three steps of gradual reopening that is primarily based on the percentage of people vaccinated in Ontario taken into consideration with other key health indicators.
Here's what's reopening in Ontario based on vaccination rates.
Step 1: 60 per cent of adults with one vaccine dose
- Larger outdoor gatherings for up to 10 people
- Outdoor dining for up to 4 people per table
- Essential retail capacity at 25 per cent
- Non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity
- Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit 2 metres physical distancing
- Outdoor sports, training and personal training for up to 10 people
- Day camps
- Campsites and playgrounds
- Ontario Parks
- Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways
- Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools
Step 2: 70 per cent of adults with one vaccine dose and 20 per cent of adults with two doses
- Large outdoor gatherings for up to 25 people
- Small indoor gatherings for up to 5 people
- Outdoor dining for up to 6 people per table
- Essential retail at 50 per cent capacity
- Non-essential retail at 25 per cent capacity
- Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times
- Outdoor meeting and event spaces
- Outdoor amusement and water parks
- Outdoor boat tour operators
- Outdoor county fairs and rural exhibitions
- Outdoor sports leagues and events
- Outdoor cinemas, performing arts, live music events and attractions
Step 3: 70 to 80 per cent of adults one one vaccine dose and 25 per cent of adults with two doses
- Larger indoor and outdoor gatherings
- Indoor dining
- Essential and non-essential retail open with limited capacity
- Larger indoor religious services, rites and ceremony gatherings
- Indoor meeting and event spaces
- Indoor sports and recreational facilities
- Indoor seated events
- Indoor attractions and cultural amenities
- Casino and bingo halls
- Other outdoor activities from Step 2 permitted to operate indoors
The reopening plan notes that there must be a minimum of 21 days between each step.