This is what will be reopening in Ontario based on vaccination rates

Ontario will be reopening based on the vaccination rate in the province according to a new plan unveiled by Premier Doug Ford.

The new reopening plan announced on May 20 outlines three steps of gradual reopening that is primarily based on the percentage of people vaccinated in Ontario taken into consideration with other key health indicators.

Here's what's reopening in Ontario based on vaccination rates.

Step 1: 60 per cent of adults with one vaccine dose

Larger outdoor gatherings for up to 10 people

Outdoor dining for up to 4 people per table

Essential retail capacity at 25 per cent

Non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity

Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit 2 metres physical distancing

Outdoor sports, training and personal training for up to 10 people

Day camps

Campsites and playgrounds

Ontario Parks

Outdoor horse racing and motor speedways

Outdoor pools, splash pads and wading pools

Step 2: 70 per cent of adults with one vaccine dose and 20 per cent of adults with two doses

Large outdoor gatherings for up to 25 people

Small indoor gatherings for up to 5 people

Outdoor dining for up to 6 people per table

Essential retail at 50 per cent capacity

Non-essential retail at 25 per cent capacity

Personal care services where face coverings can be worn at all times

Outdoor meeting and event spaces

Outdoor amusement and water parks

Outdoor boat tour operators

Outdoor county fairs and rural exhibitions

Outdoor sports leagues and events

Outdoor cinemas, performing arts, live music events and attractions

Step 3: 70 to 80 per cent of adults one one vaccine dose and 25 per cent of adults with two doses

Larger indoor and outdoor gatherings

Indoor dining

Essential and non-essential retail open with limited capacity

Larger indoor religious services, rites and ceremony gatherings

Indoor meeting and event spaces

Indoor sports and recreational facilities

Indoor seated events

Indoor attractions and cultural amenities

Casino and bingo halls

Other outdoor activities from Step 2 permitted to operate indoors

The reopening plan notes that there must be a minimum of 21 days between each step.