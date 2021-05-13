These are the vaccination rates in Toronto by neighbourhood

Vaccination rates in Toronto and Canada are on the upswing. After an absolutely chaotic, slow, and absurdly confusing start to the vaccine rollout in Ontario, Toronto residents are finally getting their first doses in significant numbers.

As people across the city get jab one of two in their arm, there's a sense of joy with the end of over a year in lockdown finally in sight.

Yesterday, the province announced that over 50 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 and over have now received their first vaccine shot. And today plans were outlined to make the Pfizer vaccine available to youth between the ages of 12 to 17.

Here’s Toronto’s updated vaccination numbers by age group. 45-49 cohort hits 50%. 20-24 continues to crush it. https://t.co/kiv5OM9Pi3 pic.twitter.com/uxarP6hz9m — Matt Elliott (@GraphicMatt) May 13, 2021

Nationally, over 50 per cent of Canadians 16 plus have also received their first dose of the vaccine.

As of today, over 50% of Canadians age 16+ have received at least their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 💉🥳 pic.twitter.com/z3kGT8u2t3 — Trevor Tombe (@trevortombe) May 13, 2021

According to information from the Ontario Ministry of Health, IntelliHeath, and COVaxON nearly 1.5 million people (or 45.2 per cent of Toronto residents over the age of 18) have received their first dose, with over 100,000 (2.9 per cent) receiving their second as well as of Thursday afternoon.

No neighbourhood in Canada's largest city has a vaccination rate lower than one third of its population, meaning that no matter where you travel in the city, more and more people are contributing to the herd immunity cause.

Kingsway South leads the city in vaccination with 63.3 per cent of adults having received a dose. Not far behind is Cliffcrest (61 per cent) and Guildwood (60.9 per cent).

On the other end of the spectrum, Kensington Chinatown has a vaccination rate of only 31.8 per cent, while Willowdale East (32.4 per cent) and Mount Pleasent West (36.6 per cent) are the only other neighbourhoods with rates under 37 per cent.

Over 75 per cent of people in their 70's have gotten the vaccine, compared to under 40 per cent of people in their 30's. Those in their 20's have been vaccinated at a rate over 40 per cent.

Toronto has a 7 day moving average of nearly 40,000 doses per day, meaning all those numbers are expected to rise very quickly, very soon.

With lockdown being extended another few weeks, we're not in the clear just yet, but after over a year of waiting around, things do seem to be finally moving in the right direction.

The complete list of neighbourhoods by vaccination rates