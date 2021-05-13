These are the vaccination rates in Toronto by neighbourhood

Vaccination rates in Toronto and Canada are on the upswing. After an absolutely chaotic, slow, and absurdly confusing start to the vaccine rollout in Ontario, Toronto residents are finally getting their first doses in significant numbers.
As people across the city get jab one of two in their arm, there's a sense of joy with the end of over a year in lockdown finally in sight.
Yesterday, the province announced that over 50 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 and over have now received their first vaccine shot. And today plans were outlined to make the Pfizer vaccine available to youth between the ages of 12 to 17.
Nationally, over 50 per cent of Canadians 16 plus have also received their first dose of the vaccine.
According to information from the Ontario Ministry of Health, IntelliHeath, and COVaxON nearly 1.5 million people (or 45.2 per cent of Toronto residents over the age of 18) have received their first dose, with over 100,000 (2.9 per cent) receiving their second as well as of Thursday afternoon.
No neighbourhood in Canada's largest city has a vaccination rate lower than one third of its population, meaning that no matter where you travel in the city, more and more people are contributing to the herd immunity cause.
Kingsway South leads the city in vaccination with 63.3 per cent of adults having received a dose. Not far behind is Cliffcrest (61 per cent) and Guildwood (60.9 per cent).
On the other end of the spectrum, Kensington Chinatown has a vaccination rate of only 31.8 per cent, while Willowdale East (32.4 per cent) and Mount Pleasent West (36.6 per cent) are the only other neighbourhoods with rates under 37 per cent.
Over 75 per cent of people in their 70's have gotten the vaccine, compared to under 40 per cent of people in their 30's. Those in their 20's have been vaccinated at a rate over 40 per cent.
Toronto has a 7 day moving average of nearly 40,000 doses per day, meaning all those numbers are expected to rise very quickly, very soon.
With lockdown being extended another few weeks, we're not in the clear just yet, but after over a year of waiting around, things do seem to be finally moving in the right direction.
The complete list of neighbourhoods by vaccination rates
-
Kingsway South, 63.3
-
Cliffcrest, 61
-
Guildwood, 60.9
-
Centennial Scarborough, 60.4
-
Lawrence Park South, 58.8
-
Leaside-Bennington, 58.3
-
Princess-Rosethorn, 58
-
Cabbagetown-South StJamestown, 57.8
-
Lawrence Park North, 57.2
-
Forest Hill North, 56.5
-
Runnymede-Bloor West Village, 56.3
-
Bedford Park-Nortown, 56
-
Clanton Park, 55.7
-
Markland Woods, 54.9
-
Edenbridge-Humber Valley, 54.7
-
Banbury-Don Mills, 53.9
-
The Beaches, 53.8
-
York University Heights, 53
-
Bridle Path-Sunnybrooke-York Mills, 52.8
-
Birchcliffe-Cliffside, 52.7
-
Willowridge-Martingrove-Richview, 52.7
-
Bathurst Manor, 52.6
-
Newtonbrook East, 52.5
-
Scarborough Village, 52.4
-
Pelmo Park-Humberlea, 52.4
-
Forest Hill South, 52.2
-
Black Creek, 52.2
-
North Riverdale, 51.7
-
Casa Loma, 51.6
-
Yonge-St. Clair, 51.5
-
Glenfield-Jane Heights, 51.5
-
Humber Heights-Westmount, 51.5
-
Woburn, 51.4
-
Rouge, 51.4
-
Kennedy Park, 51.4
-
Rosedale-Moore Park, 51.4
-
Newtonbrook West, 51.2
-
Highland Creek, 51.1
-
Clairlea-Birchmount, 51.1
-
Bendale, 51
-
Downsview-Roding-CFB, 51
-
Thorncliffe Park, 50.5
-
Maple Leaf, 50.3
-
Eringate-Centennial-West Deane, 50.3
-
Mount Pleasant East, 50.1
-
Keelesdale-Eglinton West, 49.9
-
Don Valley Village, 49.9
-
Rexdale-Kipling, 49.9
-
Henry Farm, 49.8
-
Yorkdale-Glen Park, 49.8
-
Playter Estates-Danforth, 49.6
-
Morningside, 49.4
-
Rustic, 49.3
-
East End-Danforth, 48.9
-
Oakridge, 48.8
-
Thistletown-Beaumond Heights, 48.8
-
Malvern, 48.7
-
Woodbine Corridor, 48.6
-
Flemington Park, 48.4
-
Woodbine-Lumsden, 48.1
-
Danforth Village - East York, 48
-
Humber Summit, 48
-
Danforth Village - Toronto, 47.8
-
Humewood-Cedarvale, 47.7
-
Westminster-Branson, 47.5
-
West Humber-Clairville, 47.5
-
Old East York, 47.4
-
High Park-Swansea, 47.1
-
Corsa Italia-Davenport, 47
-
Eglinton East, 46.9
-
Steeles, 46.8
-
Moss Park, 46.5
-
Lansing-Westgate, 46.5
-
Beechborough-Greenbrook, 46.4
-
Englemount-Lawrence, 46.3
-
Humbermede, 46.3
-
Junction Area, 46.2
-
Dorset Park, 46.1
-
Lambton Baby Point, 46
-
Yonge-Eglinton, 46
-
Brookhaven-Amesbury, 46
-
Briar Hill-Belgravia, 45.9
-
L'Amoureaux, 45.8
-
StAndrew-Windfields, 45.7
-
Stonegate-Queensway, 45.7
-
Islington-City Centre West, 45.7
-
Oakwood-Vaughan, 45.6
-
Tam O'Shanter-Sullivan, 45.4
-
Bayview Woods-Steeles, 45.3
-
Victoria Village, 45.3
-
Agincourt North, 45.2
-
Ionview, 45.2
-
Roncesvalles, 45
-
New Toronto, 45
-
Wexford/Maryvale, 44.9
-
Rockcliffe-Smythe, 44.9
-
Alderwood, 44.8
-
Wychwood, 44.7
-
Mimico, 44.6
-
Dufferin Grove, 44.3
-
West Hill, 44.2
-
Weston, 44.1
-
Agincourt South-Malvern West, 44
-
Pleasant View, 43.9
-
Weston-Pellam Park, 43.8
-
Milliken, 43.7
-
Parkwoods-Donalda, 43.5
-
Dovercourt-Wallace Emerson-Junction, 43.1
-
Annex, 43
-
Caledonia-Fairbanks, 42.9
-
Niagara, 42.9
-
Willowdale West, 42.8
-
Greenwood-Coxwell, 42.7
-
Palmerston-Little Italy, 42.5
-
South Riverdale, 42.1
-
Blake-Jones, 41.4
-
Elms-Old Rexdale, 41.4
-
South Parkdale, 41.2
-
North StJamestown, 41
-
Mount Olive-Silverstone-Jamestown, 41
-
O'Connor-Parkview, 40.9
-
High Park North, 40.8
-
Etobicoke West Mall, 40.8
-
Church-Yonge Corridor, 40.4
-
Taylor-Massey, 40.1
-
Little Portugal, 39.9
-
Hillcrest Village, 39.9
-
Mount Dennis, 39.8
-
Trinity-Bellwoods, 39.6
-
Regent Park, 39.1
-
Bayview Village, 38.7
-
Kingsview Village-The Westway, 38.4
-
Waterfront Communities-The Islands, 38.3
-
Bay Street Corridor, 38
-
Long Branch, 37.9
-
Broadview North, 37.7
-
University, 37.5
-
Mount Pleasant West, 36.6
-
Willowdale East, 32.4
-
Kensington-Chinatown, 31.8