Toronto warns cases spike after long weekends and begs people to behave Victoria Day

The May 2-4 long weekend — hailed by many as the unofficial start to summer — is fast approaching, but health officials are hoping the holiday won't result in an uptick in COVID-19 case counts the way previous long weekends have.

Toronto Public Health shared a graph on Twitter Tuesday showing how case rates have been affected by long weekends since the pandemic began, writing that residents' actions this weekend will have an impact on the kind of summer we're able to have going forward.

"Our city has seen a pattern of increase in #COVID19 transmission related to long weekends," wrote Toronto Public Health. "Let's break that pattern. This #VictoriaDay weekend, let's celebrate safely by gathering only with those we live with & work towards a summer we can all enjoy."

Please people, this long weekend take care more than ever, we need to enjoy summer! https://t.co/9x3omjSGq6 — Emanuel Simo (he/him) (@ema_simo) May 17, 2021

The province announced an extension of the stay-at-home order and lockdown measures last week, meaning gatherings with people from different households are completely off limits this weekend, both indoors and outdoors, and the usual yearly Victoria Day camping trips are also off the table.

Patios also remain closed and outdoor recreational amenities are still banned, so there really isn't a whole lot to do during the long weekend that involves going anywhere or seeing anyone.

People are still allowed to set off fireworks on private property without a permit this weekend, however, and ActiveTO closures will likely continue to give pedestrians and cyclists space to get outside and enjoy the fresh air.

So while the upcoming long weekend may not be what most people picture when they think of Victoria Day, refraining from gathering now in an effort to ensure a more carefree summer when it officially arrives is undeniably worth it.