Toronto finally agrees to open Lake Shore West to cyclists and pedestrians next weekend

After a successful first weekend of ActiveTO road closures helping Toronto's pedestrians and cyclists get fresh air and exercise, the city has announced that last year's most popular closure — on Lake Shore Boulevard West — will officially be returning next weekend.

Mayor John Tory made the announcement at the city's COVID-19 press briefing Wednesday afternoon, and it comes as welcome news for all those who've advocated for the route's return in 2021.

"City staff are currently making plans to close Lake Shore Boulevard West on the Saturday, May 15 and Sunday, May 16 weekend," reads a city news release about the upcoming closure.

"Details, including timing and boundaries, will be provided as soon as plans are finalized. Staff have been working to anticipate potential traffic and safety impacts related to planned and important nearby construction along King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles (KQQR) and The Queensway, from Parkside Drive to Roncesvalles Avenue."

About time! Lake Shore West didn't have that many cars last weekend, but lots of #BikeTO & #WalkTO folks out. These #ActiveTO road openings need to happen every weekend. #TOpoli https://t.co/0j7YXwvbrC — Robert #StopThe413 Zaichkowski (@RZaichkowski) May 5, 2021

The city intially said this closure, which attracted an average of 18,000 cyclists and 4,000 pedestrians daily time around, would be excluded from the program altogether this year as a result of construction and congestion in the area.

But the decision was eventually reversed after thousands of residents signed a Cycle Toronto petition to bring the route back, and Tory said last week that staff were working on finding sensible and practical ways to eventually include the much-loved closure in this year's ActiveTO program.

Wonderful to see joyous faces on #ActiveTO in the east end! Being free from #CarCulture danger in this city is all too rare. In some ways, #ActiveTO is better #VisionZero than our actual #VisionZeroTO plan - it never questions the need for physical protection! #BikeTO #WalkTO pic.twitter.com/Tg53AWaaQ7 — FFSS (@FFSafeStreets) May 1, 2021

In the meantime, the same three major road closures as last weekend will be in place beginning Saturday, May 8 at 6 a.m. until Sunday, May 9 at 9 p.m.:

Bayview Avenue between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road

River Street between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue

We know people need options to get outside, and do so safely. #ActiveTO is about creating space for people. Walk, run, or ride and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air physical activity provides. While you’re out, stop by a local business. #streetsforpeople pic.twitter.com/9CUhwMTbBi — Brad Bradford✌️ (@BradMBradford) May 2, 2021

Roads through High Park will also be closed to vehicle traffic each weekend from Friday at approximately 11 p.m. until Monday at approximately 7 a.m.

All ActiveTO routes will be closed to vehicles and open to people on bikes, rollerblades, skateboards and on foot.

Lot's of families out this morning in the chilly weather enjoying #ActiveTO! Going to get busier as it warms up! pic.twitter.com/729aM9iGTU — Cycle Toronto (@CycleToronto) May 1, 2021

Anyone planning to use ActiveTO routes or visit High Park should do so only with members of their own household, says the city, and residents are also asked to access them by bike or on foot because nearby parking is limited and there is no onsite parking available.

"We know that ActiveTO weekend road closures are well-liked and last weekend's kickoff reminded us all just how popular they have been for residents," Tory said.

"We remain committed to giving people and families more places to be outside for exercise and I continue to encourage people to safely enjoy these routes."