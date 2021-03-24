Toronto might still close off Lake Shore to cars this summer but not every weekend

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West for ActiveTO isn't completely off the table — a least not yet.

There's still a chance that the 6 kilometre route, which saw a portion of Lake Shore West closed to cars for 25 straight weekends last summer, could see a comeback in 2021.

Toronto bikers were devastated when the City of Toronto annnounced last week that it was likely scrapping the Lake Shore West closures due to traffic delays and major construction on Roncesvalles.

The route was easily one of ActiveTO's most popular closures, bringing roughly 18,000 cyclists to the eastbound lane of Lake Shore.

It's only the first day of spring and very busy on the Martin Goodman Trail. The City has recommended against opening Lake Shore W to #ActiveTO this year. Email Council and let them know you want to #KeepActiveTO: iec@toronto.ca

Subject: IE20.12 - Bring Back and Expand ActiveTO!



Stretching from Windermere to Stadium Roads, the closure helped to relieve traffic from the Waterfront Trail and the Martin Goodman Trail, which, case and point, were overflowing this past weekend as people flocked to the waterfront.

More than 4,400 people have signed a Cycle Toronto petition to bring the route back.

A motion to investigate opportunities to accommodate the Lake Shore Blvd. West closure for "partial or full closures on select weekends" was approved at last night's infrastructure and environment commitee meeting.

#CityOfTO Infrastructure and Environment Committee approves return of ActiveTO Major Weekend Road Closures and new complete street pilot project along midtown Yonge Street





More details around how the Lake Shore closure might be accommodated will be presented to City Council on April 7.

An alternative route, similar to the one on Bayview Avenue, is also being explored as an option. The idea of turning Exhibition Place into an ActiveTO site was also floated.

Aside from Lake Shore news, it was also confirmed by the City yesterday that ActiveTO will be moving forward with its Yonge Street midtown pilot program, which will see the major artery closed off to cars between Bloor and Davisville, similar to last year's Danforth pilot.