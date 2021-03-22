Sports & Play
activeto toronto

Cyclists in Toronto fight for Lake Shore to close to cars this summer after packed weekend

This weekend's beautiful weather saw many Toronto cyclists dusting off their bikes for the first time in months, but without ActiveTO and the Lake Shore Blvd. West, it fell short of the perfect spring ride. 

The city's pedestrian- and cyclist-friendly road closure program has yet to kick in, but when it does, ActiveTO will look a lot different than its inaugural year.

According to an announcement last week, the City of Toronto is considering scrapping the weekend closures on Lake Shore Blvd. West

Thanks to reported traffic delays on connecting highways and major construction on Roncesvalles, the Lake Shore route—one of ActiveTO's most popular closures, which saw roughly 18,000 cyclists each weekend—may not be seeing a comeback this summer. 

It's a huge blow to the cycling program, given Lake Shore West made up about 60 percent of all pedestrian and cyclist traffic for ActiveTO. 

Despite City studies showing that the route was a hit among pedestrians, runners, and cyclists, Toronto may have to say goodbye to glorious Lake Ontario views while whizzing down Lake Shore's eastbound lanes. 

Instead, cyclists will have to pack on to the Martin Goodman Trail, which was overflowing with people this weekend.  

According to Bike Share, Saturday also saw a huge spike in rentals at the bike station at Lake Shore Blvd. It's undeniable: Toronto loves cyling on the waterfront.

But ahead of a meeting Tuesday for the Infrastructure and Environment Committee, more than 3,900 people have signed a Cycle Toronto petition to #KeepActiveTO. The group is pushing for even more permanent bike lanes across the city.

The group is recommending that Toronto residents e-mail their City councillors to demand for Lake Shore Blvd. West to remain part of the program. 

Lead photo by

Ry Shissler

