Bylaw officers in Brampton are getting assaulted while breaking up large gatherings

Police in Ontario keep on busting those who continue to throw large parties furing a provincial shutdown and stay-at-home order under which private indoor gatherings are strictly prohibited and you can only gather outdoors with those you live with.

Though there have been more than 1,000 reports of illicit shindigs in Toronto over the last three weeks alone — many of them within commerical spaces — people in other parts of the province are even more brashly flouting the rules.

In Brampton, for example, plice have been called to a staggering 2,200 gatherings so far in 2021; and that figure isn't even the worst part of it.

Still Parties And Gathering Going On In Brampton Why City Is Full Of Idiots??

I Think They Want Curfew.. — ANGELEYEZ (@AngeleyezSardar) April 30, 2021

In enforcing provincial orders, bylaw officers have actually been harassed and even assaulted, authorities and politicans have said, with City Councillor Harkirat Singh confirming in a press conference earlier this week that "in some of these instances, our officers faced verbal and physical threats and assaults."

The director of bylaw enforcement for the city likewise stated in another presser that an officer in at least one incident was "confronted" by a couple of attendees, while a representative of the force told CityNews on Wednesday that there have indeed been a number of such instances.

Like Toronto police, Peel Regional Police are now adding special enforcement teams to help Mississauga and Brampton bylaw personnel crack down on gatherings, which continue to be a problem in the region despite governmental efforts to dissuade residents from such behabiour.

For the love of God, stop gathering. Stop meeting with people. Stay the hell away from each other. Yes, Ford is fucking up, but so are the people.



Use some common sense and think about someone other than yourself. — Heather M. Jones (@hmjoneswriter) April 26, 2021

Brampton in particular became somewhat of a problem city for both infection rates and large gatherings earlier in the pandemic, with police having to break up multiple large-scale events that included 200-person house parties, sports games and more.