These are the new gathering limits under Ontario's emergency brake shutdown

All regions across the province of Ontario will be entering a sweeping shutdown as of April 3 to curb the spread of dangerous variants of concern, and that means new indoor and outdoor gathering limits will also come into effect.

While the provincial government is not introducing an official stay-at-home order as experts have recommended this time around, Ontarians are once again being asked to leave the house only for necessities and to refrain from gathering with people outside their household.

"We are facing a serious situation and drastic measures are required to contain the rapid spread of the virus, especially the new variants of concern," said Premier Doug Ford in a statement Thursday.

"I know pulling the emergency brake will be difficult on many people across the province, but we must try and prevent more people from getting infected and overwhelming our hospitals."

Under the province's new shutdown rules, all indoor organized events and social gatherings are prohibited.

"If you live alone, you can have close contact with only one other household," the province says.

Outdoor gathering limits, which recently increased to a maximum of 10 people in Toronto, are once again being reduced to just five people, and residents are expected to maintain a distance of at least two metres from one another.

The rules are slightly more lax for religious, wedding and funeral services in Ontario, however, with indoor events permitted to host up to 15 per cent of a room's capacity.

And for outdoor events of this nature, "the number of people that can keep two metres physical distance from each other" is allowed.

Ontarians are also being asked to refrain from travelling outside their home region or the province unless absolutely necessary, and these rules will remain in effect for a period of at least four weeks.