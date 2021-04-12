10 unique and unusual volunteer opportunities in Toronto right now

Volunteer opportunities in Toronto abound and not all of them involve cooking a meal or filling a food basket. Making a difference and lending a hand to someone in need can be as simple as riding your bike, walking a dog or collecting your empties.

Here are some unique and unusual volunteer opportunities in Toronto right now.

If you have a two-wheeler, you just might be able to put it to good use. This group of volunteer cyclists teams up with organizations like Parkdale People's Economy, FoodShare and The People's Pantry to help with deliveries of essentials like groceries and food boxes.

This initiative helps healthcare workers, seniors, those who are immunocompromised, and just about anyone who's having a hard time walking their dog during the pandemic. Sign up to walk a dog and you'll be matched with one in your neighbourhood.

This non-profit organization champions food justice in Toronto's African, Caribbean and Black communities. Helping the cause can be as easy as getting your hands dirty in one of their community gardens this summer.

Lawns have been liberated across the city since 2002 thanks to this volunteer group. With the intention to create more of an open community, free fence removal is offered to any interested homeowner. Be part of the project by signing up for the Toronto Public Space Committee newsletter.

This group that's devoted to cleaning up the streets and lakes in Canada has been leading a month-long Butt Blitz every April since 2015. More than one million cigarette butts have been cleaned up nationwide thanks to the program, with that number on the rise.

The Seniors Support Program matches up volunteers with seniors in their community in need of some companionship. You can help isolated elders who are battling loneliness with a simple phone chat or email once a week.

Your empties could help a Toronto cat or kitten. This animal rescue for feral and homeless cats in South Etobicoke is also accepting other items like car batteries, laptops and anything brass, copper or aluminum. Get in contact to give what you can or help with picking up donations.

Knitted Knockers connects volunteer knitters with breast cancer survivors to offer them soft, handknitted prostheses. Knit from home and bring your completed knockers to one of the dropoff locations around the city.

For those who want to volunteer out in the fresh air and make the city a bit greener, LEAF is looking for help with the planting and mulching of native trees and shrubs, watering and weeding of gardens, as well as litter cleanup.

This initiative aims to provide people who menstruate with access to free menstrual products. You can be a home packer, which involves picking up supplies from their site in Etobicoke, packing period packs at your house and then delivering them to a nearby shelter.