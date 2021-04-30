You can now get a fake exposed brick wall for your house in Toronto

A "fake" exposed brick wall can now be installed in your Toronto home by a fledgling contracting company.

Joel Ferguson says his new company JF Paint has just blown up ever since he added brick-wall installation to his roster of services.

He tried out his first brick wall in his own place, posted it and says he got a lot of response.

"I saw this as a great idea for people who want to spice up their place," Ferguson tells blogTO.

We've all been stuck inside so long, it's really not that surprising that so many people want to give their homes a makeover. You can also totally sell the wall as real brick to your friends when you're allowed to have them over again, because that's actually what it is.

While Ferguson doesn't want to give away too many crucial design secrets, his walls are made using real brick and real mortar, and he actually lays each brick on the wall and grouts around it.

The final look is totally up to you. You have options to customize the colour and size of the bricks, and can give the bricks more of a protruding look, or more of a messy look by playing around with the mortar depending on your personal taste.

Pricing, and how long the brick takes to install, all depends on the size of the wall, so quotes vary greatly. He says the price for materials is about $8 per square foot and for labour about $12 per square foot, and an 8 x 10 wall usually takes him about a day and a half to complete.

Ferguson's biggest design influence (adorably) is his mom, who was very into interior design and taught him the value of a good home makeover and how that could impress people.

"In my house where I grew up she was always renovating," says Ferguson.

"Everyone would come into our place and say, 'Wow, this should be in House & Home.'"

So he's carrying on his mom's design legacy. The addition even adds value to your home: a friend of Ferguson's is a real estate agent, and he says she tells him people are always enthusiastic about exposed brick.

"I've been getting tons of requests for people wanting them," says Ferguson.