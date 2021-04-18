High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom in Toronto this week

The season for High Park cherry blossoms in Toronto is here with peak bloom expected later this week.

According to Sakura in High Park, the majority of buds were well into the fifth stage of development, with the fully extended florets and well-defined petaled bulbs just waiting to open.

Sakura Steve, who is behind the Sakura in High Park website, wrote that the recent colder weather had slowed things down this weekend but the peak bloom is still expected on April 20 and should continue until the end of the month.

According to Sakura Steve, one per cent of the cherry blossoms in High Park are currently in bloom.

And while High Park is remaining open for visitors, there are new measures being taken this year to prevent crowding. Like those in Trinity Bellwoods, many trees are already fenced off and there will be park and city staff monitoring the area.

For anyone who wants to see the trees from the comfort of their home, the city will be live streaming the bloom via their BloomCam once the peak bloom period begins.