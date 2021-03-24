City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
love park toronto

This is what Toronto's new heart-shaped park will look like

City
Filipe Dimas
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto is getting a romantic new park by the waterfront that seems perfectly suited for all those influencer-inspired Instagram photos, and new renderings released by Claude Cormier + Associés show just how lovely this park will be.

The appropriately named Love Park is a heart-shaped park that is planned to border the space between York Street, Harbour Street and Queens Quay West.

love park torontoPreviously, an offramp for the Gardiner occupied this space but the much more charming Love Park will be brightening up the two-acre area.

Among other things, Love Park will include multiple pathways, an offleash space for dogs, and a large heart shaped pond. Benches, chairs, grassy areas, and seven different types of trees will provide plenty of places for visitors to rest, relax, and enjoy Toronto's newest green space.

love park torontoThough the most eye-grabbing part of the whole park is a large neon heart suspended over the pond that glows a bright pink across the skyline at night.

love park torontoThere's no doubt that many of people will have a lot of differing opinions on the space, ranging from fun and cute to tacky and unecessary.

As parts of the city continue to be replaced with condos, it's nice to see some more parks and green space appearing along the waterfront for Toronto's wonderful wildlife to thrive.

Photos by

Claude Cormier + Associés

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Exasperated residents want this entire Toronto street changed to one-way

Toronto neighbourhood disappointed Nando's to be replaced by convenience store

Someone is documenting all the old signs of this Toronto neighbourhood

Video shows man shouting racist remarks and threats at elderly Asian man in Toronto

Ford suggests Toronto gyms and salons could open soon

This is what Toronto's new heart-shaped park will look like

Traveller charged after presenting fraudulent COVID-19 test at Toronto airport

Toronto temperatures to swing by 20 C in just two days