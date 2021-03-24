Toronto temperatures to swing by 20 C in just two days

While the spring season has arrived in Toronto, it'll likely still be a while before the weather stays consistently warm and sunny, and temperatures are expected to swing back and forth quite a bit before summer officially sets in.

The volatility that can typically be associated with spring weather in Southern Ontario will be extra prevalent this week, as temperatures are expected to swing by 20 C in the span of just 36 hours.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, meterologists are predicting a summer-like high of 20 C on Thursday with mostly sun, marking the first time the city will see a temperature above the teens so far this year.

While southern Ontario is enjoying warm, May-like temperatures, northern sections are covered in freezing rain and snowfall warnings, with up to 20-30 cm of snow expected through Wednesday. #ONwx #ONstorm #ONsnow — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) March 24, 2021

"Thursday may offer the warmest temperatures in this extended taste of mild and above seasonal weather," reads a blog post from TWN, "with many locations nearing or reaching the 20-degree mark away from Lake Ontario."

Unfortunately, the above-seasonal weather will be short-lived, as Friday's high is expected to dip back down to 10 C, with rain beginning overnight Thursday and persisting throughout the following day.

Friday's low is even expected to reach a chilly 1 C, which may serve as quite a shock to the system following Thursday's summer-like weather.

"By the weekend, much of the province will be back to an even playing field as cooler, near seasonal temperatures are expected," reads the blog post. "While next week may start off even slightly below seasonal, it still looks like the first half of April will tip to the milder side."