City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto tenant scam

Toronto police arrest tenant couple who scammed landlords for 10 years

A couple from Toronto has been arrested following a fraud investigation into an elaborate tenant scam police believe to have spanned a period of 10 years.

Gary Bachelor, 42, and Mandy Chapple, 45, are both facing multiple charges after being arrested by police on Feb. 24. 

Police allege that Bachelor and Chapple moved into eight different properties under rental agreements since 2010, and each time they moved in, according to police, they provided first and last month's rent but then immediately stopped paying rent and utilities as required by the rental agreement. 

"Property owners were forced to take matters to the Landlord Tenant Tribunal for early eviction," reads a news release from police. "The man and woman would then provide a number of fictitious excuses including loss of employment in order to prolong the eviction."

This, despite the fact that both Bachelor and Chapple were employed and have been with the same employer for more than a decade.

According to police, once the eviction process was complete, the couple would still owe payments to property owners but would continue to seek out other rental properties nonetheless — allegedly repeating the same pattern again and again.

As a result, both individuals are now facing seven counts of fraud over $5,000 and two counts of false pretence. 

They're both scheduled to appear in court virtually on April 7 at Toronto East Court, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers

