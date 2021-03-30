People living near Ontario Line will have to ask permission to build backyard decks and pools

The ever-contentious Ontario Line is the province's biggest forthcoming transit project, and has been getting pushback nearly every step of the way over the years that it's been in the works.

It was revealed last fall that residents whose homes were along the portion of the 15-stop, 15.5 km-long line that is due to be above ground received what appeared to be expropriation notices from Metrolinx. Now, it seems that the transit agency may indeed be taking liberties when it comes to people's properties on the route in question.

EXPROPRIATIONS DURING COVID! @AMAwithAMA you said Friday expropriation for the Ontario Line was a “backstop,” but @Metrolinx is serving notices to folks RIGHT NOW. You want us to trust you, but how? Be transparent! Share your plan! @BenSpurr @moore_oliver @blogTO @CityNews — EastEndTransitAlliance (@EastEndTransit) October 6, 2020

A law passed by the provincial government in 2020 through the Building Transit Faster Act dictates owners of land within 30 metres of a transit corridor — for the Ontario Line or other such routes — who wish to make certain alterations to their own property will need to apply for and be granted permits from Metrolinx to do so.

This includes outdoor excavation and construction projects like backyard pools and decks, additions, or anything that involves building or altering a structure, according to the Star.

A source from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation told the news outlet that the goal of the new permit is simply to "reduce the risk of project delays" and also to prevent citizens from having to make unexpected changes to their renovation plans due to transit work.

The rule applies to thousands of homeowners along the Ontario Line, Eglinton West LRT, Scarborough Subway Extension and Yonge North Subway Extension, some of whom will be receiving letters from Metrolinx on the subject shortly.

According to a law passed last year by the Ontario PC government, property owners will have to get a permit from Metrolinx for construction on or within 30 metres of “transit corridor lands."



Here is a preliminary map of the Ontario Line: https://t.co/gh2TtDPA63 pic.twitter.com/KdgaKGdits — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) March 30, 2021

The $11 billion Ontario Line is due to be completed in 2027, COVID-19 delays notwithstanding. The LRT, meanwhile, is slated to open to the public sometime next year, while the others will reach completion closer to 2030.

The above-ground segments in particular — cheaper and easier to build than tunnelling — have caused a lot of fuss, with people worrying about the impacts on certain neighbourhoods, including the loss of public parks.