City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 4 hours ago
Good Friday Toronto

What's open and closed Good Friday 2021 in Toronto

What's open on Good Friday 2021 in Toronto will be slightly different than years past as Toronto currently sits in the grey zone of Ontario's framework. While most of the city will be shut down for the day there will be some exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Good Friday in Toronto for 2021.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule.

Good Friday Toronto

Restaurants across the city will be slinging orders of fish and chips for Good Friday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Good Friday Toronto

The Eaton Centre will remain open on April 2. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls and Attractions
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Square One Shopping Centre
  • Vaughan Mills
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
  • Yorkville Village
  • Indoor attractions are closed as Toronto remains in the grey zone 
Open
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

