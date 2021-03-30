What's open and closed Good Friday 2021 in Toronto

What's open on Good Friday 2021 in Toronto will be slightly different than years past as Toronto currently sits in the grey zone of Ontario's framework. While most of the city will be shut down for the day there will be some exceptions.

Here's what's open and closed on Good Friday in Toronto for 2021.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will operate on a holiday service schedule.

Food and Drink



Closed

LCBO

The Beer Store

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Good Friday, with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

Open

Malls and Attractions



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Square One Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Yorkville Village

Indoor attractions are closed as Toronto remains in the grey zone

Open