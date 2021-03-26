Here are the newest rules for grey zone lockdown regions in Ontario

Another week, another newly-modified set of rules for people living in the grey-lockdown zone regions of Ontario amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of this coming Monday, March 29, at 12:01 a.m., Hamilton will join Toronto, Peel, Lambton, Sudbury and Thunder Bay at the most-restrictive level of the provincial government's colour-coded response framework.

The former region is expected to remain in lockdown for two weeks (unless a newly-strengthened emergency brake is pulled) while the others all have one week left before the government considers allowing them to graduate from grey-lockdown to red-restrict.

Toronto and Peel have been in the grey zone now since stay-at-home orders were lifted in the hot spot regions on March 8. On Monday, March 22, the rules were changed to allow for patio dining in grey zone regions. Prior to that, the restrictions under Ontario's grey zone had changed no less than three times in as many months.

Below, per the provincial government and as of Friday, March 26, are the rules set to come into effect for grey-lockdown zones in Ontario this Monday, March 29.

Key changes to note: Outdoor fitness classes may resume, marinas and boating clubs can reopen their clubhouses for outdoor dining (thank goodness! we were all worried) and capacity limits have been raised for weddings, funerals and religious services.

Oh — and two weeks after all of the rules below come into effect, on April 12, Ontario will allow the reopening of "personal care services" such as barbershops, hair and nail salons and body art establishments at 25 per cent capacity. Now that's something to celebrate.

Organized public events, social gatherings and wedding, funeral and religious services, rites and ceremonies

No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household

Individuals who live alone, including seniors, may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation

Limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, where physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people outdoors

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services (but not receptions), in all venues, where physical distancing can be maintained: 15 per cent capacity of the room indoors, 50 people outdoors

Virtual and drive-in events and religious services, rites or ceremonies permitted

Restaurants, bars and food or drink establishments

Indoor dining prohibited

Outdoor dining, take out, drive through, and delivery permitted, including alcohol

Capacity limited to allow physical distancing of two metres to be maintained

No buffet style service

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metres distance and face covering required

Screening of patrons is required, in accordance with instructions issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Require patrons to be seated; two metres minimum or impermeable barrier required between tables

Patrons may only be seated with members of their same households, with limited exceptions for caregivers and people who live alone

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Face coverings required except when eating or drinking only

Personal protective equipment, including eye protection required when is a worker must come within two metres of another person who is not wearing a face covering

Establishments must be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Dancing, singing and the live performance of music is prohibited

Limit volume of music to be low enough that a normal conversation is possible

Night clubs and strip clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness activities are closed except for the sole use of high performance athletes including parasport athletes, and specified professional leagues (for example, NHL, CFL, MLS, NBA) or specified purposes (for example, day camps, child care)

Outdoor recreational amenities (for example, ice rinks, ski hills, snow trails) open with restrictions (for example, no team sports)

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities (for example, YMCA) allowed to be open for permitted activities (for example, child care services, day camps, social services)

Outdoor Fitness Classes, Outdoor Team Training, and Outdoor Personal Training

No patrons are permitted to be in the indoor areas of the facility;

Requiring patrons to make a reservation (no walk-ins)

Limiting the number of patrons to 10 people maximum

Every person must maintain a physical distance of at least three metres from another person and activities that are likely to result in individuals coming within three metres of each other are not permitted

Requiring that the contact information of all patrons be collected and maintained for a period of a month, and be made available for disclosure if required

All patrons must be actively screened in accordance with the advice, recommendations and instructions of the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health

Limiting the volume of music and requiring the implementation of measures to reduce/not encourage loud talking, singing or shouting

Prohibiting the playing or practising of team sports except for training sessions for members of a sports team that do not include games or scrimmage games

Ensuring that any equipment that is rented to, provided to or provided for the use of patrons must be cleaned and disinfected between each use and avoiding the use of any equipment or fixed structures that cannot be cleaned and disinfected between each use

No spectators are permitted, except for any person under the age of 18 who is engaged in activities in the facility may be accompanied by one parent or guardian

Requiring every person to wear a face covering in a manner that covers their mouth, nose and chin

Meeting and event spaces

All closed with limited exceptions for child care and day camps for children, court services, government services, provision of social services, mental health and addiction support services (for example, Alcoholics Anonymous) permitted to a maximum of 10 people.

Retail

In person shopping permitted for all retail, subject to capacity limits of:

50 per cent for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores and pharmacies

25 per centfor all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, cannabis stores, hardware stores and garden centres

Curbside pick-up and delivery permitted, including for cannabis stores

Stores must post capacity limit publicly

Stores must have passive screening for patrons (for example, posting signs outside the store front about not entering if you have COVID-19 symptoms)

This does not apply to indoor malls, which are required to actively screen their customers before they enter the mall. Malls can use the patron screening tool to help meet this requirement.

Individuals must physically distance and wear a face covering, with some exceptions

No loitering in shopping malls, and stores within the malls subject to appropriate retail measures

Personal care services

Closed (but reopening at limited capacity on April 12!)

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Closed

Cinemas

Closed, except for drive-in cinemas, rehearsal, or performing a recorded or broadcasted event.

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

Performers and employees must maintain two metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Performing arts facilities

Closed to spectators

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event permitted, with restrictions

Performers and employees must maintain two metres physical distance except for purposes of the performance

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

Drive-in performances permitted

A safety plan is required to be prepared and made available upon request

Amusement parks, water parks

Closed

Animal services

Services that are permitted include:

Veterinary services and other businesses that provide for the health and welfare of animals, including farms, boarding kennels, stables, animal shelters and research facilities

Businesses that provide services for the training and provision of service animals

Businesses that provide pet services, including pet grooming services, pet sitting services, pet walking services and pet training services

Bathhouses and sex clubs

Closed

Boarding kennels and stables

Permitted to open for animal's owner, or their representative, to visit the animal, assist in the care or feeding of the animal or, as applicable, ride the animal

Campgrounds

Available for trailers and recreational vehicles that are used by individuals who are in need of housing, or are permitted to be there by the terms of a full season contract

Only campsites with electricity, water service and facilities for sewage disposal may be provided for use

All recreational facilities in the campground and all other shared facilities in the campground, other than washrooms and showers, must be closed

Short-term campground rentals that were reserved on or before Nov. 22, 2020 are permitted; no new reservations after Nov. 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who are in need of housing

Driving instruction

In-person driving instruction not permitted

Virtual permitted

Household services

Domestic and cleaning and maintenance services permitted, including:

housekeepers, cooks, maids and butlers

personal affairs management

nanny services and babysitters

other domestic personnel

house cleaning

Outdoor cleaning and maintenance services permitted, including indoor or outdoor painting, pool cleaning and general repairs

Horse racing

Training only, no races

No spectators

Hotels, motels

Permitted to operate except for any pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities that may be part of the operations of these businesses

Libraries

Open for curbside, delivery and pick-up

Patrons permitted to enter libraries for contactless drop-off and pick-up, and to access computers, photocopiers, or similar services

May open for permitted services (for example, day camp, child care services, mental health and addiction support services to a limit of 10 persons [AA meetings], provision of social services)

No classes

Marinas, boating clubs, golf courses and driving ranges

Marinas and boating clubs permitted to operate clubhouses or any restaurant, bar and other food or drink establishment for outdoor dining, subject to public health and workplace safety measures.

Pools, meeting rooms, fitness centres or other recreational facilities on the premises closed to the public, with limited exceptions

Golf courses and driving ranges permitted outdoors, indoors closed

Indoor shooting ranges closed

Media industries

Sound recording, production, publishing and distribution businesses

Film and television production, including all supporting activities such as hair, makeup and wardrobe, are permitted to open if they meet conditions

No studio audiences may be permitted to be on the film or television set

The set must be configured and operated in such a way as to enable persons on the set to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from other persons, except where necessary for the filming of the film or television production

Persons who provide hair or makeup services must wear appropriate personal protective equipment

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or some other impermeable barrier

Film and television post-production, visual effects and animation studios are permitted

Book and periodical production, publishing and distribution businesses are permitted

Interactive digital media businesses, including computer system software or application developers and publishers, and video game developers and publishers are permitted

Motorsports

Closed

Museums and other cultural amenities (for example, art galleries, science centres)

Closed (indoors) to members of the public

Drive-in or drive through only

Nightclubs

Only permitted to open if they operate as a restaurant, bar, or other food and drink establishment (take-out, drive-through and delivery service only)

Personal services

In-person personal services not permitted, including:

personal shoppers

party and wedding planners

personal organizer services

personal physical fitness or sports trainers

house sitters

Photography studios and services

Commercial and industrial photography permitted

Retail photo studios closed

Real estate agencies (including pre-sale construction)

Permitted to operate; property showings by appointment only

Short-term rentals

Existing reservations as of Nov. 22, 2020 honoured regardless of when the rental occurs

No new reservations after Nov. 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who are in need of housing

This does not apply to hotels, motels, lodges, resorts and other shared rental accommodation, including student residences

Strip clubs

Only permitted to open if they operate as a restaurant, bar, or other food and drink establishment (take-out and delivery service only)

Tour and guide services

Closed

Zoos and aquariums

Closed (indoors) to members of the public except for drive-in or drive through events

Permitted to operate for the care of animals

Wedding, Funeral and Religious Services, Rites and Ceremonies