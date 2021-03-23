City
This Ontario town was just ranked one of the friendliest in the country

While travelling to places outside your home region likely still seems like a far-off, unattainable dream as pandemic-related restrictions continue throughout the country, a new list ranks Canadian destinations by how friendly the locals are — so you'll be sure to have a memorable time once you can finally venture out into the world again.

The ranking, released on March 23, was compiled based on traveller reviews includes 20 of the friendliest towns and cities across Canada, four of which are in Ontario.

The rankings were compiled using key words from user reviews like "friendly," friendliest," "amiable" and other "related linguistic connections" according to Expedia's press release.

The ranking compiled reviews from January 2019 and December 2020.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, which was recently named one of the best places in Canada for people looking to relocate from a big city, comes in at number three on the list, while Thunder Bay, Gananoque and Stratford sit at number eight, 17 and 19, respectively.

Radium Hot Springs, B.C. meanwhile snatched the top spot, followed by Digby, N.S.

Here is Expedia's ranking for the 20 friendliest towns and cities in Canada based on travellers' reviews:

  1. Radium Hot Springs, British Columbia
  2. Digby, Nova Scotia
  3. Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario
  4. Baddeck, Nova Scotia
  5. Drumheller, Alberta 
  6. Saint John, New Brunswick 
  7. Gatineau, Quebec
  8. Thunder Bay, Ontario 
  9. Banff, Alberta
  10. Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island 
  11. Whistler, British Columbia 
  12. Osoyoos, British Columbia 
  13. La Malbaie, Quebec 
  14. Nanaimo, British Columbia
  15. Mont-Tremblant, Quebec
  16. St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador 
  17. Gananoque, Ontario
  18. Canmore, Alberta
  19. Stratford, Ontario
  20. Fernie, British Columbia

"In addition to promising the friendliest experience," the ranking notes, "these outdoorsy and smaller cities and towns are right in line with Expedia's future travel trends, as travellers look for domestic and provincial options that provide more room to spread out, once travel resumes again."

Niagara on the Lake Municipal Affairs and Housing

