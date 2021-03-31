City
cell tower fire

Cell phone tower fire in Toronto closes part of major highway and muddles morning traffic

A sudden fire at a cell phone tower in Toronto has led to massive road closures impacting the morning commutes of those in the city who are still considered essential workers amid lockdown, which is the majority of us.

Emergency crews worked for hours to fight the flames, which erupted around 5:30 a.m. right on the edge of the 401, near Midland Ave. in Scarborough.

Multiple lanes of the major freeway – the main route between downtown and points east – were closed as a result, along with a portion of Midland and the Kennedy Road off- and on-ramps.

The eastbound 401 was cut down to just one lane during morning rush hour, and is just now being reopened as authorities deal with the aftermath of the incident.

Electricity to the tower was cut as the fire raged at its peak and firefighters feared that it could fall over and into the roadway.

Debris around it on the ground was also set ablaze under the still-dark skies.

Based on social media posts from the Ontario Provincial Police, it appears that things are now under control, though fire trucks and other authorities are still on the scene, lights flashing.

