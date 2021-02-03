Doug Ford criticized for taking selfie with big crowd of nurses at Pearson Airport

Doug Ford visited Toronto's Pearson International Airport today to get an update on the province's new mandatory testing program, and, as he often does, the premier posed for multiple photo ops while he was there.

Ford posted several pictures of his excursion to his Twitter profile Wednesday afternoon, and they show him speaking to police officers, nurses and airport staff from a relatively safe distance.

"International travel is how COVID-19 arrived in Ontario last year," he wrote in the post. "We know the UK and South African variants are here and they also arrived through international travel."

But another photo, shared on social media by photographer Frank Gunn, is garnering much more reaction than the posed shots shared by the premier, and it shows him taking a selfie with a crowd of roughly seven nurses with no social distancing in effect.

Ontario Premier @fordnation is surrounded by selfie seeking nurses at the COVID19 testing centre in Terminal 3 at Pearson Airport in #toronto #covid19 pic.twitter.com/oACjEqzYST — Frank Gunn (@frankgunnphoto) February 3, 2021

The photo has prompted plenty of reaction from Ontario residents who are understandbly sick of seeing politicians holding themselves to a different standard than the rest of the public, including more than 100 replies on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m.

What fresh hell is going on here?? You have go to be kidding me. At this point in a pandemic and we are doing this shit?? — How Tedious does this Need to Be? (@jerbooth) February 3, 2021

Some residents are also questioning whether or not these are in fact real nurses considering one woman's mask is below her nose and no one is practicing physical distancing.

Do we know they are nurses? Uncovered nose. Ungloved hands. Personal devices. Visors worn at an angle. No social distancing with the quality of PPE they have. Lots of red flags here. — person (@bhatta82) February 3, 2021

Others are wondering why this isn't considered an indoor gathering.

Is this not an indoor gathering? — GatorGum (@gator_gum) February 3, 2021

And some residents are pointing out how unfair it is that businesses have to stay shuttered when the premier is out breaking his own rules in public.

So this is ok but shopping in a store is unsafe 🤔 — Chris Campbell 🇨🇦 (@chriscampbell74) February 3, 2021

Tyler Watt, a registered nurse and a candidate for an Ontario Liberal nomination in Ottawa, meanwhile managed to sum up the sentiment expressed by many on social media this afternoon.

"They may not be nurses. Regardless, I am very disappointed in everyone here, including Premier @fordnation, getting in close contact like this for an unnecessary selfie," he wrote. "Not appropriate or professional. Do better, Premier. #onpoli."