City
Mira Miller
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
doug ford selfie

Doug Ford criticized for taking selfie with big crowd of nurses at Pearson Airport

City
Mira Miller
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Doug Ford visited Toronto's Pearson International Airport today to get an update on the province's new mandatory testing program, and, as he often does, the premier posed for multiple photo ops while he was there. 

Ford posted several pictures of his excursion to his Twitter profile Wednesday afternoon, and they show him speaking to police officers, nurses and airport staff from a relatively safe distance. 

"International travel is how COVID-19 arrived in Ontario last year," he wrote in the post. "We know the UK and South African variants are here and they also arrived through international travel."

But another photo, shared on social media by photographer Frank Gunn, is garnering much more reaction than the posed shots shared by the premier, and it shows him taking a selfie with a crowd of roughly seven nurses with no social distancing in effect. 

The photo has prompted plenty of reaction from Ontario residents who are understandbly sick of seeing politicians holding themselves to a different standard than the rest of the public, including more than 100 replies on Twitter as of Wednesday afternoon at 3:45 p.m.

Some residents are also questioning whether or not these are in fact real nurses considering one woman's mask is below her nose and no one is practicing physical distancing.

Others are wondering why this isn't considered an indoor gathering. 

And some residents are pointing out how unfair it is that businesses have to stay shuttered when the premier is out breaking his own rules in public.

Tyler Watt, a registered nurse and a candidate for an Ontario Liberal nomination in Ottawa, meanwhile managed to sum up the sentiment expressed by many on social media this afternoon.

"They may not be nurses. Regardless, I am very disappointed in everyone here, including Premier @fordnation, getting in close contact like this for an unnecessary selfie," he wrote. "Not appropriate or professional. Do better, Premier. #onpoli."

Lead photo by

Doug Ford

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Doug Ford criticized for taking selfie with big crowd of nurses at Pearson Airport

Toronto is officially extending all COVID-19 bylaws until June

Toronto Parking Authority wants to put 3-level garage under new downtown park

Toronto is in for more snow and a big temperature drop this week

New map tracks mass evictions happening across Toronto

John Tory wants more red tape for new cannabis stores in Toronto

An Ontario mayor is asking for highway checkpoints to help curb non-essential travel

Toronto woman raises $13K for man without a home and puts him up in hotel