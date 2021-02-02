The coldest weather of the season so far is headed for Toronto next week

The coldest, snowiest weather of the winter season thus far graced Toronto with its presence over the past week, and it seems there's even more to come.

While temperatures are expected to be fairly mild throughout the rest of this week, according to Weather Network meteorologist Dr. Doug Gillham, a blast of Arctic air is expected to bring the coldest weather of the season to the city next week.

"Milder air from the southeastern United States will briefly surge north into parts of Ontario, Quebec, and Atlantic Canada. The clash of air masses will result in a rather active pattern across the eastern half of the country," said Gillham in a Weather Network blog post published this week.

"However, the milder weather will not stick around very long as Arctic air will quickly blast back into Ontario and Quebec bringing the coldest weather of the season as we start the second week of February."

Partly sunny & seasonal today but north wind gusting 50+ km/h; Wed. will look great - abundant sunshine & milder but it won't feel as pleasant with a strong NW wind; Partly sunny & mild Thursday; Wet snow Thurs. night (changing to rain south); Snow Sunday; Frigid next week! #onwx pic.twitter.com/ZyES0tdxmn — Doug Gillham (@gtaweather1) February 2, 2021

According to Gillham, looking ahead to mid-February, the core of the coldest Arctic air is expected to remain across the Prairies but will still likely spread east into Ontario and Quebec at times.

He predicts that the active storm track will also stay near or just south of the U.S. border, which could result in an increased potential for high-impact winter storms for parts of the region.

According to The Weather Network's seven-day forecast, the beginning of next week will see temperatures as frigid as -17 C and -18 C with the windchill, so prepare to get seriously bundled before going on any essential outings.

"There are some indications, however, that before the end of the month, the Arctic air will pull back to just Western Canada, and milder weather will return to Ontario and Quebec," said Gillham, "but it is too early to know whether that will be during the final week of February, or if it will hold off until March."

Fortunately, today is Groundhog Day, and Ontario's own Wiarton Willie is officially predicting an early spring for the province.

So while the coldest temperatures of the season may still be ahead, it might not be long before spring arrives and we forget all about this dreary, grey pandemic winter.