Toronto police are reporting a huge and concerning hike in hate crimes

According to new figures released by The Toronto Police Service (TPS), hate crimes have gone up 42 per cent in the city over the past year.

The number was reported in the 2021 Operating Budget Request, which was released on Wednesday.

In response to the increase in hate crimes, the Service is assigning more staff to its dedicated Hate Crime Team.

TPS said that the added officers will help increase investigation capacity as well as strengthen their relationship with vulnerable communities in the city.

"Fighting crime and keeping people safe will always be our singular focus," said Jim Ramer, Chief of Police, in a statement this week.

"These reallocations reflect what we’ve heard loud and clear from Torontonians over the past year and we are making real progress in responding to the public’s needs and expectations across a range of issues."

In addition to the increased focus on hate crimes, Toronto police also announced that they would not be asking for an increase in this year's budget.

"This year, we're committed to doing more without asking for more," said Ramer.

The move is likely in response to the numerous "Defund the Police" protests and harsh public criticism following the deaths of two distressed residents this past summer.