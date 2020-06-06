City
protest toronto

Thousands march in peaceful anti-racism protests in downtown Toronto

Two protests weaved their way through Toronto streets today as thousands joined together to fight anti-racism and police brutality. While one protest originating at Trinity Bellwoods Park made its way to Queen's Park, a second protest weaved from Nathan Phillips Square to Yonge and Dundas.

The protests were peaceful with only a minor presence of agitators like the man who showed up in blackface before being escorted away and arrested by police.

Check out what the protest from Nathan Phillips Square to Yonge and Dundas looked like in this photo gallery.

Hector Vasquez

