Man shows up in blackface to Toronto protest and quickly gets arrested by police

A rally against anti-Black racism was disrupted Saturday afternoon by a man in blackface.

The gathering, which is one of two expected to take place in Toronto today, saw several hundred people arrive to Nathan Phillips Square before marching to Yonge-Dundas Square.

Tense moments at Nathan Phillips Square as someone dresses in blackface, thankfully police intervened. #TorontoProtest #toronto pic.twitter.com/5R5uPdNVqq — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) June 6, 2020

But the peaceful protest saw brief tension when a man arrived at the protest with his face, neck, and hands, covered in black paint.

The man, who was wearing a St. Patrick Patriots sweater, was confronted by protest attendees who began chanting, "Fuck you, go home".

⚠️Warning: lots of profanity.

Tense moments as person wearing black face paint walks into crowd peacefully protesting against anti-Black racism. Tempers flare and there are calls to arrest the person. #TorontoProtest pic.twitter.com/fzUOUTYn3m — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 6, 2020

"If I want to put this on my face I can put it on my face," yelled the man into the faces of protestors.

More video: Police escort the person wearing black face paint out of Nathan Phillips Square — there are several people who follow them and ask for the person’s arrest. #BlackLivesMattertoronto #TorontoProtest pic.twitter.com/RUBUvIRbUe — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 6, 2020

He was recorded laughing as rallyers asked him what he was doing at the event.

#BREAKING: Someone wearing black face paint shows up at anti-Black racism protest at Nathan Phillips Square and is escorted out of the area by police. #BlackLivesMattertoronto pic.twitter.com/unfn9VwVzR — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) June 6, 2020

The man was quickly surrounded by six police officers, who escorted him out of the Nathan Phillips Square.

The scene was tense as people urged the police to arrest him on the spot. According to CP24, the man was later arrested for breach of the peace.