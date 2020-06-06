City
Tanya Mok
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto protest

Man shows up in blackface to Toronto protest and quickly gets arrested by police

A rally against anti-Black racism was disrupted Saturday afternoon by a man in blackface

The gathering, which is one of two expected to take place in Toronto today, saw several hundred people arrive to Nathan Phillips Square before marching to Yonge-Dundas Square. 

But the peaceful protest saw brief tension when a man arrived at the protest with his face, neck, and hands, covered in black paint. 

The man, who was wearing a St. Patrick Patriots sweater, was confronted by protest attendees who began chanting, "Fuck you, go home". 

"If I want to put this on my face I can put it on my face," yelled the man into the faces of protestors. 

He was recorded laughing as rallyers asked him what he was doing at the event. 

The man was quickly surrounded by six police officers, who escorted him out of the Nathan Phillips Square. 

The scene was tense as people urged the police to arrest him on the spot. According to CP24, the man was later arrested for breach of the peace. 

