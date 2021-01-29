City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
extreme cold weather alert toronto

Toronto issues extreme cold weather alert as temperatures dip

Toronto may have gotten off easy in terms of weather conditions throughout the first part of the winter, but the city is certainly getting its fair share of snow and cold temperatures this week to make up for it. 

In consultation with Toronto's medical officer of health, the city's office of emergency management issued yet another extreme cold weather alert Friday amid freezing temperatures that aren't expected to let up anytime soon.

The city issues these alerts when Environment Canada forecasts a temperature of -15 C or colder or a wind chill of -20 C or colder.

"Extreme Cold Weather Alerts may also be issued when the forecast includes factors that increase the impact of cold weather on health," according to the city. "These include precipitation, low daytime temperatures, or several days and nights of cold weather in a row."

And the latter definitely applies this week.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature in downtown Toronto is -8 C as of Friday afternoon at 4 p.m., though it feels like -13 C with the windchill. 

Overnight, a low of -11 is expected, with the windchill making it feel more like -15 C.

Saturday is expected to be slightly warmer, though it won't exactly feel like spring, with a high of -6 C expected for the afternoon that will feel more like -8 C when you factor in the windchill. 

And overnight, temperatures are expected to dip down to -14 C and feel like a brutally cold -22 C thanks to that good ol' windchill. 

The city opens several warming centres for those experiencing homelessness each time an extreme cold weather alert is issued, and residents are also encouraged to check up on vulnerable loved ones over the course of the cold snap.

