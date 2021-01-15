City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
peel regional police

Peel police dog finds suspect hiding under a pile of laundry

City
Mira Miller
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A Peel police dog is surely being hailed as a very good boy this week after finding a suspect in an unlikely hiding spot. 

According to a social media post from the Peel Police K9 Unit, officers were responding to reports of domestic assault and mischief in Peel Region on Wednesday night when the suspect fled the scene. 

The unnamed suspect ran off to a nearby house and refused to surrender, and police were unable to find him after an initial search. 

As a result, the canine unit was called in.

And that's when PDS Griffin, an adorable German Shepherd who is clearly very good at his job, went sniffing around. 

After a short time, the dog discovered the suspect hiding under piles of clothing in the basement.

Clearly, as stated in the tweet, the suspect's hiding place just wasn't clever enough to make it past a well-trained police pup and his unbeatable sense of smell.

Here's hoping Griffin was given endless treats, belly scratches and plenty of love as reward for a job well done.

Lead photo by

Peel Police K9 Unit

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto woman dies after being stranded on BC mountain overnight

Mississauga family invents brilliant inflatable lawn decorations for Ramadan

Peel police dog finds suspect hiding under a pile of laundry

Traditional winter weather set to return to Toronto with messy snow this weekend

GO Transit introducing service changes amid Ontario's stay-at-home order

Ontario's top doctor urges federal government to tighten borders

People furious over Ontario's plans to demolish four Toronto heritage buildings

These are the rules for dog walkers and doggie daycares under Ontario lockdown