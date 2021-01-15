Peel police dog finds suspect hiding under a pile of laundry

A Peel police dog is surely being hailed as a very good boy this week after finding a suspect in an unlikely hiding spot.

According to a social media post from the Peel Police K9 Unit, officers were responding to reports of domestic assault and mischief in Peel Region on Wednesday night when the suspect fled the scene.

The unnamed suspect ran off to a nearby house and refused to surrender, and police were unable to find him after an initial search.

As a result, the canine unit was called in.

Good hiding spot....but not good enough!



After a domestic assault and mischief last night, the suspect fled to a house and refused to surrender. #K9 was called in after the initial search came up negative.



PSD Griffin found him hiding under piles of clothing in the basement. pic.twitter.com/qW8tPojone — Peel Police K9 Unit (@PRPK9) January 14, 2021

And that's when PDS Griffin, an adorable German Shepherd who is clearly very good at his job, went sniffing around.

After a short time, the dog discovered the suspect hiding under piles of clothing in the basement.

Clearly, as stated in the tweet, the suspect's hiding place just wasn't clever enough to make it past a well-trained police pup and his unbeatable sense of smell.

Here's hoping Griffin was given endless treats, belly scratches and plenty of love as reward for a job well done.