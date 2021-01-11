City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 8 hours ago
ontario curfew

It looks like Ontario won't be getting a curfew after all

Senior government sources have reportedly confirmed to multiple news outlets in Toronto that a curfew will not be implemented as part of new, stricter lockdown measures set to be announced on Tuesday.

This, after a weekend filled with widespread speculation that the province would soon ban people from leaving their homes between the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m., just like Quebec.

Whether the rumours were bunk to begin with or the provincial government simply responded to premature backlash over the idea, it would appear as though the worries of many Ontarians were for naught.

What we know for certain is that Doug Ford will be announcing more lockdown measures tomorrow after more than a week of watching new COVID-19 infections top 3,000 per day within the province.

This much was confirmed by the Premier himself at Queen's Park on Monday morning while speaking to reporters.

"We worked all weekend, right until late hours last night," said Ford as he walked into his office. "We'll be going to cabinet with recommendations tonight and we will make an announcement tomorrow."

After Ford's brief appearance, unnamed officials told CTV, 680 News and City News, among other outlets, that public health officials were not reccomending a curfew for Ontario residents at this time.

That said, the government has yet to finalize the new measures that will be announced tomorrow.

Ford did recently say that he would be on board with a curfew, if it were reccomended to him by the experts on his COVID-19 command table. Toronto Mayor John Tory said similarly last week that he would approve of a pandemic curfew, if one were to be ordered by Ford.

Along with even harsher lockdown restrictions, the province is expected to unveil new modelling data tomorrow that Ford warned last week would cause people to fall out of their chairs.

"This is so, so serious — as a matter of fact, this is the most serious situation we've ever been in, ever, ever since the beginning of this pandemic," said the premier during his Friday morning press conference at Queen's Park.

"I can't stress this enough. Please follow the protocols that the health units have put forward."

People living in Quebec are currently under curfew until at least February 8, and face fines of up to $6,000 if found away from their property between 8 p.m. at night and 5 a.m. in the morning (unless for specific essential reasons such as work or walking pets.)

