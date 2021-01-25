Canada Post warns of delivery delays following outbreak at Mississauga facility

A Canada Post facility in Mississauga is experiencing a major COVID-19 outbreak among employees, and the Crown corporation is warning of significant delivery delays as a result.

On Friday afternoon, Canada Post sent home 350 employees and contractors working the same shift at the Gateway East facility in Mississauga and told them to self-isolate for 14 days after at least 190 employees tested positive for COVID-19.

"On the advice of Peel Public Health, Canada Post has temporarily closed one of the shifts at our Gateway East processing facility in Mississauga, Ont. after a number of employees tested positive for COVID-19," reads an online Canada Post mail delivery interruption announcement.

"Public Health says this is the most effective way to contain further spread at this stage."

Employees who weren't at work on Friday but typically work the same shift are also being told to self-isolate.

The directive follows rapid testing conducted by public health at the facility last week, which revealed 42 postive cases.

"Given the significance of the Gateway facility, we are evaluating and adapting our existing contingency plans to manage the impact on customers. More details will be available soon," reads the announcement.

"At this point, customers can expect shipping delays."

And while the exact locations of areas affected by these delays have not been identified, Canada Post says the interruption will impact "many destinations" in Canada.