51 businesses caught violating lockdown rules in Toronto this week

Enforcement teams in Toronto and throughout Ontario are ramping up efforts to catch businesses and individuals who are violating lockdown rules amid the province's stay-at-home order, and officers in the city were out in full force this week doing just that.

Speaking during the city's COVID-19 press briefing Thursday afternoon, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg provided an update on all of the enforcement actions taken against businesses and individuals since his last update on Monday.

"The city has taken formal enforcement action 1,991 times to date," he said.

According to Pegg, enforcement teams discovered 51 businesses violating the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA) this week.

As a result, six charges were laid and 45 notices were issued against the owners and operators of retail stores, personal service settings and an automobile detailing service.

Additionally, Pegg said nine charges were laid against individuals for large gatherings on private property and in private residences, which likely includes the charges announced by Toronto Police Wednesday morning after officers attended 11 large gatherings on Tuesday night.

Pegg also reminded residents of the city's bylaw requiring physical distancing in parks, and he encouraged residents to wear a mask outdoors whenever distancing isn't possible.

"If an amenity like a toboggan hill, playground or dog off-leash area is crowded, please wait until there is enough space to physically distance or return at another time," Pegg added.

"I thank the vast majority of residents and businesses who continue to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in our city."