Toronto Police responded to 11 large social gatherings overnight

Toronto Police responded to reports of 11 large gatherings last night despite the city being under some form of lockdown since November, the current stay-at-home order, and the fact that it was a Tuesday.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer tweeted about the enforcement activity Wednesday morning, stating that officers attended these gatherings, dispersed crowds when necessary, and issued tickets to those not complying with stay-at-home orders.

Last night @TorontoPolice responded to several calls for noisy parties. Officers attended, dispersed, & issued tickets to those in non-compliance w/ Stay-At-Home orders. We will continue to respond to these complaints & enforce as needed to ensure the health & safety of our city. — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) January 20, 2021

In an email to blogTO, TPS media relations officer const. Caroline de Kloet confirmed that police attended 11 large gatherings overnight — six where no violations were committed, three where people had already left on arrival, and two incidents where charges were laid.

In the first incident where individuals were charged, police arrived at a residence in the Lawrence Avenue East and Victoria Park area around 11:25 p.m. at the request of city bylaw officers.

"Following an on-scene investigation it was established a person was at the address who didn't live there," she said. "They were charged under the EMCPA."

In the second instance, officers attended a noisy party at 12:38 a.m. this morning in the Don Mills and Eglinton Avenue area.

"Several people in attendance were not residents of that address," she said. "Eight people were charged under the Reopening Ontario Act."

These charges come as TPS has committed to ramping up public health enforcement efforts as a result of the province's stay-at-home order and state of emergency declaration.