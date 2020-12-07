Toronto's top employers for 2021 have been announced

The winners of the 15th annual edition of the Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition have officially been announced for 2021, and as usual the list is made up of successful, dynamic and forward-thinking companies.

Each year, the list of top employers is compiled based on eight criteria: physical workplace, work atmosphere and social, health/financial/family benefits, vacation and time-off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.

These are the same criteria used to evaluate and identify the top employers in all of Canada, and the competition is so strong that Toronto-area employers must often attain a minimum score that is among the highest in the nation just to secure a place on the GTA list.

"One of the biggest challenges for employers across the GTA this year is adapting rapidly to the changes that took place in how we live and work," said Kristina Leung, senior editor of the Canada's Top 100 Employers project at Mediacorp, in a statement.

"For a region as diverse and dynamic as the GTA, this year's winners have found creative ways to keep employees engaged and connected, even when working apart."

This year truly was unlike any other for employers in the GTA and around the world, with the pandemic creating new challenges for every kind of workplace — forcing them to quickly adapt and change.

The companies that made it onto this list, however, took these challenges in stride and figured out ways to keep their companies running while also keeping the wellbeing of employees top of mind.

"This year's winners stand out for their resilience during the pandemic – and for going the extra distance to look after employees and support the community during a period that challenged even the strongest organizations," reads a Mediacorp news release about the winners.

The list of the 130 top employers in the GTA includes everything from industry leaders in finance and software development to world-class healthcare, public sector and non-profit organizations.

Some of these winners include Dyson Canada Ltd., YWCA Toronto, Metrolinx, Toronto Zoo, Loblaw Companies Limited, University of Toronto, Toronto Transit Commission / TTC, TD Bank Group, Labatt Brewing Company Limited, The Hospital for Sick Children and more, and the full list of the 2021 winners can be found online.

These winners made the list for a variety of reasons, but all with one thing in common: a willingness to change and adapt in meaningful, thoughtful and create ways.

TD Bank Group, for example, moved thousands of call centre employees from its contact centres to working from home in just weeks, while FreshBooks increased its top-up for maternity and parental leave, and Questrade introduced weekly virtual yoga and workout sessions as well as a wellness platform called LifeSpeak with online sessions on everything from mental health and preventative healthcare to financial wellbeing.

To be eligible for the competition, an employer has to have its head office or principal place of businesse in the GTA, and employers of any size from both the public and private sector can apply. Applications for the 2022 competition will be available in early 2021.

"It's hard not to be impressed by the dynamism of employers that make their home in the GTA, and by the remarkably diversified economy they have created," said Mediacorp publisher Anthony Meehan in a statement.

"In a year that will be seared in most of our memories by the pandemic and the difficult social questions it raised, these employers remind us why we choose to make this place our home. The winners are often peerless in their own fields – but this year we also saw how they have placed the welfare of their employees and health of their community at the heart of their organizational purpose."