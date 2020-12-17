City
york regional police

Police recover more than $600k in stolen nuts and chocolate in Toronto

Police officers in Vaughan and Toronto have been investigating an extremely festive ongoing crime over the past month and a half, resulting in a holiday-themed bust of more than $600,000 in stolen chocolate and nuts.

In a news release published Thursday, York Regional Police said an ongoing investigation by the York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit began in November when investigators identified a group involved in stealing loads of cargo. 

Since then, investigators located a stolen tractor trailer loaded with 55 skids of chocolate in Toronto worth $360,000, and, most recently, a second stolen tractor trailer in Vaughan loaded with 22 skids of pecans, worth $270,000.

Officers also seized 10 grams of crystal meth and heroin.

York Regional Police shared the news of the bust on Twitter this week, and they did so in the most festive and clever way possible, as per usual.

According to police, following the investigation, officers were able to identify a crime group involved in stealing the nuts, chocolate and tractor trailors, and multiple arrests have been made, search warrants executed and charges laid.

Those arrested include 41-year-old Sunil Masoun from Toronto, 41-year-old Manpreet Samra from Brampton, and 35-year-old Varinder Dhillion from Brampton, who are facing charges including Trafficking in Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Theft of Motor Vehicle Over $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking – Heroin, Crystal Methamphetamine, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, and Flight from Police. 

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police Auto/Cargo Theft Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6651, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online.

