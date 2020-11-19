People in Toronto were in awe of this morning's colourful sunrise
There may not be much to do in Toronto right now besides sit at home and wait for COVID-19 case numbers to drop, but at least we've been lucky enough to get some of the most beautiful sunrises of the year this month.
Indeed, the city's skies have been a sight for sore eyes lately, and this morning was no exception.
The #sunrise is just as magical as the sunset.— Shauna Harris (@shaunaharris25) November 19, 2020
Good morning world. Today is the perfect day to live your truth. #fireinthesky #magichour #meditation #mornings #toronto #yyz #joy #gratitude pic.twitter.com/qt0kzDQc5w
If you were up early enough to watch the sunrise in Toronto at roughly 7:18 a.m., then you probably witnessed a sky filled with hues of pink, orange, purple and yellow.
That was quite a sunrise...for a minute. #toronto @metromorning pic.twitter.com/WAj6XUZnAH— Nancy Bennett (@Nancy178) November 19, 2020
But if you were too busy getting your beauty sleep to catch it, at least Toronto residents are known for being unable to resist snapping photos of a great sunrise.
Just woke up to this view #sunrise #toronto pic.twitter.com/nByZvh8uPA— James Davidson (@JD_Camera) November 19, 2020
Pictures of the stunning natural phenomenon have flooded social media this morning, and they show stunning cotton candy skies that look like something out of a painting.
And that's a pretty awesome @Toronto 🌅 to start the day..#Toronto #sunrise pic.twitter.com/pJt4pffBtf— Yaseen Dadabhay (@yaseend) November 19, 2020
Some photographers have even been thanking mother nature for providing such a gorgeous view in their posts, with many expressing pure awe at the natural beauty of the world in which we live.
Sunrise over Toronto this morning ....Mother Nature bringing the fire pic.twitter.com/Nwv1t46Xzn— Andrea Valentini 🇨🇦 (@GypsySpirit1946) November 19, 2020
And if you're disappointed to have missed the stunning sunrise in action, you can always keep an eye out for the sunset — expected at 4:48 p.m. today — just in case it's anything like the incredible one we saw at the beginning of November.
