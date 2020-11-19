City
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
toronto sunrise

People in Toronto were in awe of this morning's colourful sunrise

There may not be much to do in Toronto right now besides sit at home and wait for COVID-19 case numbers to drop, but at least we've been lucky enough to get some of the most beautiful sunrises of the year this month. 

Indeed, the city's skies have been a sight for sore eyes lately, and this morning was no exception. 

If you were up early enough to watch the sunrise in Toronto at roughly 7:18 a.m., then you probably witnessed a sky filled with hues of pink, orange, purple and yellow. 

But if you were too busy getting your beauty sleep to catch it, at least Toronto residents are known for being unable to resist snapping photos of a great sunrise.

Pictures of the stunning natural phenomenon have flooded social media this morning, and they show stunning cotton candy skies that look like something out of a painting.

Some photographers have even been thanking mother nature for providing such a gorgeous view in their posts, with many expressing pure awe at the natural beauty of the world in which we live.

And if you're disappointed to have missed the stunning sunrise in action, you can always keep an eye out for the sunset — expected at 4:48 p.m. today — just in case it's anything like the incredible one we saw at the beginning of November.

Lead photo by

cntower_daily

