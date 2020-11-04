People in Toronto couldn't stop taking photos of last night's stunning sunset

The days are getting shorter, the temperatures are getting colder, and Toronto is bracing for the onset of another frigid winter, this time during a pandemic.

Though some of us may be dreading the forthcoming season, mother nature has been kind enough to do us a few favours this week in the form of a final warm, summery weekend and some absolutely spectacular sunsets.

This is east from my roof deck in the Distillery. pic.twitter.com/BBcsziLeEM — heather (@moi1975) November 4, 2020

People across the city were awestruck looking at the sky on Tuesday evening, with many scrambling to take photos of the striking multicoloured sky before the sun fully disappeared over the horizon.

Toronto's cotton candy sunsets > pic.twitter.com/UFGvqCQmUW — Erin Ashley (@ellhah) November 3, 2020

Depending on when you saw the sunset, the sky was a speckled variation of pinks, purples, oranges, yellows and reds, with the fluffy clouds only serving to intensify the stellar sight.

It is actually the clouds and particles in the air that give the sun more surfaces to reflect off of, making for a scene that is more reminiscent of something in a painting than real life.

The sky looked like anything from an intense, fiery blaze to a pastel cotton candy dream based on the vantage point and time in the evening, but either way, it was absolutely beautiful.

Appearing just days after clocks rolled back, it definitely provided a nice little consolation for it getting dark so early now.

Needless to say, the sight was well documented. Some even joked about all of the Toronto sunset pics that were flooding their timeline:

Are you even from Toronto if you didn’t post a picture of the sky?.... — Danny Saldanha (@DannySaldanha_) November 4, 2020

At the end of an absolutely nightmare year and the beginning of a bitter, dreary few months, the show was definitely a welcome and inspiring little moment, allowing residents to smile, reflect, and be thankful.