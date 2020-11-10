City
toronto sunrise

People in Toronto couldn't stop taking photos of this morning's gorgeous sunrise

It's no secret that the weather in Toronto has been unsually sunny and warm over the past week or so, and it seems the above-seasonal temperatures have also been accompanied by several unparalleled sunrises and sunsets

Also unquestionable is the fact that Torontonians absolutely love taking photos whenever the sky looks just a little more magical than usual, and this morning's colourful, stunning sunrise is proof. 

The sun rose over the City of Toronto at exactly 7:07 a.m. on Tuesday morning, and anyone awake early enough to witness it saw skies filled with hues of orange, yellow and red. 

Depending on the exact time residents managed to catch a glimpse of the first light, people in the city may have also seen haunting, fluffy clouds creating the illusion of a beautiful pattern in the sky. 

In true Toronto fashion, photos of the stunning natural phenomenon have surfaced all over social media today, giving anyone who accidentally slept through their alarm this morning a chance to witness the beauty for themselves. 

Some residents have also been taking to social media to comment on just how many extra special sunsets and sunrises the city has seen recently. 

"What's with all the exceptionally-vivid sunsets and sunrises over the past few days in the #Toronto area?" wrote one person on Twitter Tuesday morning. "Is there some kind of dust in the atmosphere or something?"

Others are meanwhile saying it's not that unusual, as the month of November often brings spectacular skies to Toronto. 

But regardless of the summer-like weather and cotton candy skies Toronto has been so lucky to experience throughout the first part of the month, there's no denying that the days are getting shorter and the cold weather is approaching. 

Exhibit A: The sun is expected to set at 4:56 p.m. today. 

But while there may be fewer daylight hours with each passing day, at least the rising and setting of the sun is consistently resulting in something beautiful to watch and photograph — something Toronto residents arguably need more right now than ever before.

Lead photo by

katrindell

