steampunkin toronto

Steampunk dance party in Toronto confuses onlookers at High Park

Toronto's resident giant metal rat was back this weekend for yet another steampunk-themed dance party. 

Stacy Feldman brought Rous, her DIY SteamPunkin rat, to High Park this weekend for yet another casual DJ session on Sunday. 

The 2,000-pound art installation has been running weekly dance parties at outdoor locales, usually with a wildly-dressed posse in tow. 

Yesterday's event included a light-up hoop dancer and a DJ in the Cinderella-style pumpkin coach on the ones and twos. 

It's a retro-futuristic extravaganza of steampunk goodness. 

The SteamPunkin made its debut on September 5 and has been bewildering and delighting onlookers (they had a good jam on Halloween, too) who happen to catch this mobile rat — which is actually an old lawn mower covered with metal. 

You can stay on top of the next socially-distanced SteamPunkin dance party by following them on IG

Lead photo by

SteamPunkin

Join the conversation Load comments

