Steampunk dance party in Toronto confuses onlookers at High Park

Toronto's resident giant metal rat was back this weekend for yet another steampunk-themed dance party.

Stacy Feldman brought Rous, her DIY SteamPunkin rat, to High Park this weekend for yet another casual DJ session on Sunday.

Walked by this Steam punk DJ dance party mad max styles at high park yesterday



As we walked along an older lady on the phone who looked lost said to us “excuse me... did you see a large metallic rat and a pumpkin?” You gotta love it pic.twitter.com/us5abBKrEB — 𝑫𝑶𝑹𝑶𝑻𝑯𝑬𝑨 𝑷𝑨𝑨𝑺 (@ddoorroo) November 8, 2020

The 2,000-pound art installation has been running weekly dance parties at outdoor locales, usually with a wildly-dressed posse in tow.

Yesterday's event included a light-up hoop dancer and a DJ in the Cinderella-style pumpkin coach on the ones and twos.

It's a retro-futuristic extravaganza of steampunk goodness.

The SteamPunkin made its debut on September 5 and has been bewildering and delighting onlookers (they had a good jam on Halloween, too) who happen to catch this mobile rat — which is actually an old lawn mower covered with metal.

You can stay on top of the next socially-distanced SteamPunkin dance party by following them on IG.